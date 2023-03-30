While Shrek 2 was dominating the box office and Facebook was being launched onto an unsuspecting population in 2004, something else of sorta-kinda-note was taking place that year in a small office atop the old Kool Bean right here in Ocean View.
The very first issue of the Coastal Point was being cobbled together.
It’s easy to look back now with rose-colored glasses at that first issue as a labor of love, and it most certainly was. But reality would also suggest that it was a labor of stress, exhaustion and periodic stages of outright chaos that made us question if we had any idea at all what we were doing.
Kind of like this issue — our 1,000th.
Besides myself, there are two others who have been here for the entire ride: our publisher and the matriarch of my second family, Susan Lyons; and our technical director, and my daughter’s godfather, Shaun Lambert. Without diving too deeply into the numbers, I’m pretty comfortable suggesting that fellow current “Pointies” M. Patricia Titus, Susan Mutz and Jane Johnson have been here for an overwhelming preponderance of those issues, as well.
But it hasn’t been about putting together 1,000 issues. It’s been about putting out one issue — the next one. Wednesday nights we go to press, and Thursday mornings we get together to start planning our next issue. It’s a cycle that has kept us always busy, and always striving to get better. One issue at a time.
But don’t get me wrong. There have been mistakes. There have been names spelled wrong or heard wrong in meetings. We’ve erred in ads. I have personally put things like “barbecued children dinner” in our Calendar, and unintentionally done just horrific things with the word “public” while typing too fast.
But we eat our mistakes. We run our corrections in the front 12 pages of the paper, and I’m proud of that. I’m ashamed that we make the mistakes in the first place, don’t get me wrong. But we own them, and I’ve always felt like that’s a big first step in having someone understand that you both regret the mistake, and vow to get better from it.
But all this nostalgia around the office lately surrounding the 1,000th issue has had me thinking a lot of that first one — Feb. 6, 2004.
I’ve warmly remembered being up all night, stealing an early-morning nap and running up to the printer in Dover to watch it come right off the press with Susan and Shaun. We drove back with ink-stained fingers gripping copies of our first papers, critiquing what we felt we could have done better and excited about bringing copies back to the rest of the staff.
And we remembered that we better get started right away on that next issue because the first one darn near killed us.
That first Friday we hit our usual Happy Hour spot at the time, the Fat Tuna. It became a Friday tradition, and every time we would walk in, Andy Lyons — the now-departed husband of Susan — would greet us with a smile.
“How many issues is that now,” he would ask.
“That’s three,” I’d say.
“In a row,” Andy would always add with his contagious optimism.
A lot’s happened since those first few issues. I saw Susan and Andy’s daughter get married. And son. And other daughter. In fact, Susan now has eight grandkids she didn’t have 1,000 issues ago, all of whom have spent countless hours banging around the Coastal Point office at one time or another, and one of them will graduate Indian River in a few short months. Myself? Well, I have a wife and daughter I didn’t have 1,000 issues ago. Same hair, though.
We’ve been wounded in our office, sharing the loss of family members and friends with one another, and wept openly at the loss of former employees. But we’ve also celebrated weddings and births and graduations and new beginnings. The people we’ve had here from issue 1 to issue 1,000 have, well... they’ve been everything.
Everything.
We’ve watched this community grow, and have tried our hardest to document it along the way. We’ve seen small businesses become forces of nature, longtime local figures leave behind legacies and memories, community members time and time again willingly give their all to strangers in need, and we’ve seen Covid and a housing crisis and heroin extend their reaches into our little slice of Heaven. We’ve been blown away by the courage of our local first-responders, met inspiring educators and been amazed by our area non-profits.
And we’re grateful. We thank you for trusting us with your advertising needs, reading our work and allowing us to tell the story of the people of this remarkable community for the last 1,000 issues.
In a row.