A year ago, I was spending much of my work time preparing for the launch of our new website. I was putting in a lot of hours, with long days the rule, rather than the exception. I was looking forward to our website launch as much for its great new look and features as I was because it would mean all the extra work would be tapering off. I needed a vacation, and I had one planned, if only I could make it through the next month or so.
Then, the talk of a pandemic started to increase. People were trying to be a little more careful when they went out. We started to worry about our seniors. I was fully expecting a mandatory quarantine of incoming travelers from outside the country, and, in all likelihood a nationwide stay-at-home order that would last a few weeks — enough time for the virus to largely die out, with no vector for it to continue to spread. The tactic had worked well in Japan, and it was working well in New Zealand, and pretty well in Australia.
We were being told not to worry about wearing masks, as the science hadn’t shown at that time that they did much to protect us and they were clearly of vital importance (and short supply) for healthcare workers who had much more contact with sick people than the average American. There was some “It’s just the flu” downplaying of the seriousness of the virus, even though we knew it, too, could kill. Those of us who were largely healthy weren’t too worried, except over our friends and family members who were especially vulnerable.
And then we started to worry a little more. The rumor was schools would close for a couple weeks. But as the parent of a technophile who dislikes having to be in a classroom, I was OK with assignments being postponed or done electronically. It would probably make my day easier, not having to lever a teenager out of bed and into the shower on a daily basis (though I was worried we’d lose our spring break to make-up days and that could scuttle our much-needed vacation). And I still had a lot of work to do on the new website.
I was a little concerned about my best friend, who is a full-time professional musician and reliant upon what he earns from live gigs at area bars and restaurants. In high demand, his band was guaranteed to work basically every weekend and holiday, and a few weeknights here and there. If people stopped going out, he’d lose income, and if they didn’t, how much exposure to the virus was he going to get in a bar, with a fan blowing air on him to keep him cool while performing in front of a crowd of people?
I went out one night just before St. Patrick’s Day, knowing it might be his last gig for a while and expecting a nearly empty venue. To say the least, it was not empty. People seemed to be getting in a last hurrah, just in case things shut down for a few weeks. (Little did we know…) We crossed our fingers that he wouldn’t be exposed, and I sat down (with some distance between myself and the audience, at a table half-covered with guitar cases) in anticipation of a good gig. Which it was.
But, about 10 minutes in, I received an email confirming that schools would be closing for two weeks. I scrambled to use my phone to post the update to our brand-new website and on social media. This was big. But little did I know the scale of what was to come, or how much it would impact me and my family.
Things got serious. People were dying, especially the elderly, but also healthy young people, including children. There seemed to be no particular reasoning as to who died and who lived, except our seniors were especially vulnerable, though many, bizarrely, dismissed the numbers as false or misleading, even after that claim was debunked.
I told my parents, in their mid-70s, to stay home. I offered to order their groceries to be delivered so they didn’t have to go out. My father was mostly willing to stay home, if reluctantly. My mother was less willing, but she was only at the grocery store when it first opened in the morning, taking advantage of exclusive senior hours and making quick trips. I tried not to worry.
Remote schooling was an utter failure in my house. With constant updates related to the pandemic, on top of a brand-new website and my regular editorial workload, I was working longer hours than I’d ever thought possible, and I couldn’t sit on top of a teenager who knew the work was optional and that it wouldn’t count even if he did it. Our long-awaited vacation to Disney World was postponed, because Disney World was closed for the first time ever. We rescheduled, only to have to reschedule for Christmas, and now, I’m doubtful we may ever get back. But that’s another story.
Instead, I did what I always do when I’m on vacation and not in “the Disney bubble” — I worked, even when I was off, officially or otherwise, always on the lookout for breaking news (which was constant) coming into my email, on social media, and posting it, or passing it along to our staff when I was able to force myself to actually act like I was on vacation.
And in my downtime, I was sharing information on social media, urging people to follow the new mask and social-distancing mandates as things continued to get worse, amidst the denial and resistance to even a brief shutdown. We ordered our groceries delivered, and we picked up take-out orders from local restaurants, both to support them during a challenging time and to assuage my usual appetite for dining out.
My job had transitioned to being largely work-from-home ahead of the pandemic, and soon, nearly everyone else was working from home, too. For my part, it reminded me of times when I’d been covering a hurricane or nor’easter that was to hit us especially hard, with new updates from state agencies coming in as soon as I’d edited and posted the last one. I’d pulled a 22-hour workday during one storm, and it was starting to feel a lot like that, only this wasn’t just a few days in a row. It was constant, for weeks on end.
I forced myself to take some time off. My son and I went to visit my parents for a few days in the spring. I was shocked and appalled when people planned to defy emergency regulations and hold a big public Fourth of July event anyway. We visited my parents again in August, for my son’s birthday. My dad had some health challenges, but he was doing pretty well. The biggest problem was that he couldn’t get in to see his doctors in person. It was all telemedicine, and neither he nor his health issues particularly lent themselves to talking to a doctor through a screen. In-person appointments would largely have to wait, though.
By late August, what had seemed to be a simple UTI had been insufficiently treated and never fully resolved, and it raged out of control. He ended up in the hospital, on IV antibiotics. He didn’t want to be there, and with a high fever, they sedated him so he didn’t try to leave on his own. His health deteriorated as he continued to spend more and more time in bed. Meanwhile, my friend had major surgery that couldn’t wait, and I was now worrying about two of my loved ones in the hospital during a pandemic.
We weren’t allowed to visit. Only one visitor total was allowed for my dad, though my mother did her best to keep us informed. We talked to him on the phone, on the rare occasion he was awake during her brief visiting hours. And we cared for my friend at my house during his recovery, with both of us terrified that someone might bring COVID home while he was still so vulnerable.
By October, my dad was well enough to be discharged, too, but only to a rehab facility, since his long weeks in bed had left him in need of physical therapy so he could get around on his own again. And then the infection came back. He was sent back to the hospital. My mother began making plans to bring him home once he was well, with some major renovation projects to make getting around the house easier for him.
But by the time he was discharged again, the rehab facility was in the midst of a COVID outbreak, and they weren’t admitting anyone — not even a returning patient. So, after we briefly considered the challenges of bringing him straight back home, he was moved to a long-term care facility, after they made sure he didn’t have COVID, and with no visitors allowed at all — not even through a window.
He didn’t have COVID when he moved there, but within weeks of being in the long-term care facility, he had gotten infected.
I was alarmed, but he didn’t have any symptoms, and they suggested the rapid test could have been wrong. He’d been scheduled to get his first COVID vaccination that same week, but they now had to wait a couple weeks, until after he’d had a negative test, before they could do the rescheduled first vaccination. The next round was set for three weeks away.
I crossed my fingers, appealed to higher powers that he’d remain symptom-free. And he did. For more than two weeks. And that should have been that. His vaccination was just over a week away. He’d tested negative shortly after the positive test, so he didn’t have COVID anymore. I was relieved.
Then we got a call telling us that he’d developed pneumonia, and his oxygen levels had dropped below 90. His medical caregivers were concerned, but not alarmed. They said it was serious, but he could bounce back from it. Work on the renovation projects at home continued in hopes he’d be home soon, especially since no visitors were allowed and he spent much of his time asleep, so we couldn’t talk to him on the phone either. We wanted him home. It had been months since my mother had seen him, though she’d talked to him on the phone nearly daily for a while.
And there was nothing I could do — not even rush back to see him through a window and encourage him in his recovery. So, I waited and hoped.
But he wasn’t recovering. Within a few days, his nurse warned us that she didn’t think he’d live more than a few more weeks. We asked to see him, or even to bring him home, but they wouldn’t allow visitors, and she didn’t think taking him home would do more than upset him with another change in his setting. She said she didn’t think he was aware enough at that point that it would make any difference to talk to him, let alone take him home.
We were helpless, knowing there was nothing we could do, that the last time we’d spoken to him, more than a month prior, was the last time we’d ever speak to him, and that we had a few weeks to just accept that he was going to pass away and prepare for the inevitable. And then we didn’t have a few weeks, as his nurse called the next day to say his oxygen levels had dropped to around 60. He had a few days, at most. And I had to tell my son that his grandfather would soon be gone, forcing him to address the fact that he wouldn’t be able to go swimming with Grandpa one more time or even tell him goodbye.
The next morning, I got a call from my mother, telling me that my father had passed away late the night before. Though he was well-known locally and had dozens of friends, co-workers and professional associates who would have wanted to attend a funeral, it would be a private funeral with just our immediate family and a select few of his closest friends, masked and socially distanced. We’d have a memorial gathering in May, around his birthday, my mother decided.
I was sadly, frustratingly, reminded of all the times I’d engaged with the anti-masker, “re-open,” “It’s 98 percent survivable” crowd online in the last nine months, urging them to play it safe, to take others into consideration, urging some compassion so people wouldn’t have to die alone in the hospital, their families unable to see them and unable to have a real funeral.
They’re all also still stuck the with mountains of hospital and burial costs they have to pay, even amidst a time of financial challenge for so many. (And, unfortunately, even though more than half of the COVID-19 deaths have happened since November, anyone who died from COVID-19 after mid-December was no longer eligible for funeral expense compensation, regardless of their income, or lack thereof.)
Suddenly, I was one of those people, lamenting that some unknown person hadn’t kept their mask on, hadn’t washed their hands, hadn’t kept distant; that we hadn’t decided to bring him back home, despite the challenges; that my government hadn’t done the common-sense thing and shut things down completely for a few weeks back in March, nor even seemingly taken what was clearly the worse pandemic since the 1918 influenza outbreak seriously enough to acknowledge it was vastly more contagious and more dangerous than the flu; that a vaccine had taken just a few weeks too long to be developed, approved and shipped to a nursing home…
And, yes, COVID was his official cause of death, having spurred that pneumonia weeks after he’d been infected with the virus and remained asymptomatic.
We buried him on the same day he was supposed to have gotten that rescheduled first shot, with a dozen or so friends and family members in attendance, and lacking anything resembling the traditional post-funeral gathering we’d had for other members of his family in the past — full of biscuits and Smithfield ham, veggies and dips, casseroles, desserts… and the dozens of friends and family members to reminisce about a remarkable life, well-lived and appreciated.
My mother has lost her husband of 53 years, my son the grandfather who doted on him and considered him the best thing in his life, and I have lost the dad who could always be counted upon in a pinch. This daddy’s girl has lost her dad. Sooner than had to be, with considerably less time than we should have had with him, with no real warning to give us time to adapt to an impending loss of such magnitude, to a life that was big and impactful ending with an anti-climax of tragic proportions — as with so many of the half-million-plus people this pandemic has killed.
One night, I realized I had a few dozen voicemail messages from him still on my phone. I listened to them a few at a time, as many as I could before it got to be too much, and saved them for posterity. “Tricia, this is your dad,” he’d always say, as if I wouldn’t have recognized his voice. “I’ll talk to you later. Love you!” he’d always say in conclusion. It’s so acutely bittersweet to hear it now, wishing I’d been able to answer every single time he’d called, that we’d had more time with him in any way, shape or form.
In the time since his death, so many people have come to me or my mother, telling us of the wonderful things my dad did for them that we never knew about or had forgotten about or that hadn’t seemed so important at the time. And I know that we aren’t the only ones who’ve suffered that loss or been reminded, too late, what an amazing person he was.
And I know, too, that many other people who’ve lost loved ones — so, so many of us, since about 1 in 3 people know at least one of the 1 in 670 Americans who have died from the virus — are feeling the same kind of pain and frustration, knowing their loved ones didn’t have to die so soon and wondering what our lives would have been like had this pandemic not run rampant in a country that had the resources to prevent this scale of loss, and yet where people still feel compelled to say, “It’s 98 percent survivable,” even with 500,000 people dead who might have been alive today.
I really hope people aren’t actually OK with 6.6 million Americans dead, even if none of them are their dads, their moms, their spouses, siblings or kids.
Thankfully, we have three vaccines now, with hopes that most of us who want (and I’m shaking my head here that I have to qualify that with “who want”) to be vaccinated likely able to be vaccinated by this summer, though those who will die in the meantime are particularly tragic losses. And my mother has now, thankfully, had both of her vaccinations.
Even one person lost sooner than they had to have been is a tragedy. Sadly, my dad was one of those. That’s a tragedy my family, and so many others, will have to accept. But there are so many more who can still be saved by easy, simple things we all can, and should, do, until all of us are safe: Wear the mask. Keep distant. Limit your public outings. Wash your hands. Get vaccinated as soon as your turn arrives, unless you have a valid medical reason not to do so.
And, please, stop making light of 500,000 Americans who are dead when they didn’t have to be, and of the loss suffered by the many millions of people their lives had touched.