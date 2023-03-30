By John Reddington, Mayor
Town of Ocean View
My first three-year term as mayor of Ocean View has flown by. Ocean View has been busy during the last three years, and looking back, I’m proud of our accomplishments, made in partnership with members of our community, Town employees, commissions, committees and fellow members of Council. We are very fortunate to have such dedicated and positive community members and employees, that have all worked to move the Town forward.
Over the years I have heard from residents and business owners, often with a common message shared, that they “like the direction the Town is going in.” That sure does feel good!
From the standpoint of serving as mayor, it has been a pleasure to serve alongside the various members of council, all committed to make decisions based on what’s in the best interest of the overall community! How refreshing that our council doesn’t engage with personal agenda, participate in petty disputes, or display angry and disrespectful behavior. I look forward to the opportunity, if afforded me, to continue to serve our community proactively with the prime goals of maintaining quality of life, addressing infrastructure needs, maintaining our financial stability and facing challenges and opportunities.
I would like to share some information about what we have accomplished while also highlighting the high level of engagement of our managers, that has consistently exceeded my expectations. The Comprehensive Plan has been our guide, and the Town Council and I have provided the guidance to the town government to accomplish its objectives.
First, I want to thank Carol Houck, our town manager, for her exuberance in all things she does to improve the quality of life for residents of the town.
Over the past three years she has engineered improvements at John West Park by installing exercise equipment on the walking trail that highlights our commitment to a healthy community, as well as various beautification improvements. She has successfully negotiated the purchase of property across from the town community center on West Avenue for additional parking, as well as the recent purchase of open space off of Muddy Neck Road.
In order to improve citizen awareness, she also launched a government access channel on Mediacom (Channels 78 and 818), launched an updated website and made it possible to watch town council meetings via YouTube.
She has reached out to community organizations such as the South Coastal Village Volunteers, who rent space in our community center, and she serves on the board of the Historic Village in Ocean View, assisting in its mission to celebrate the great history of our coastal towns.
Her engagement and partnership with the Salt Air Gardeners Club brought our Blue Star Memorial and beautification area to Atlantic Avenue, and she worked with Special Olympics Delaware and a local contractor to construct bocce ball courts at John West Park, primarily funded by Natelli Communities.
Carol has worked tirelessly, planning for concerts, movies in the park, our Old Town Holiday events and others. Her energy and commitment to Ocean View is boundless and has had a very positive influence in our town.
Under Carol’s leadership, our other departments have been encouraged to search out state and federal grants to help reduce town expenditures and thereby save taxpayers from higher taxes. For example, during COVID, Finance Director Dawn Parks secured over $12,000 in reimbursement from the federal CARES Act for Town expenses associated with COVID-19 while the chief of police obtained numerous donated supplies to support staff needs associated with COVID-19.
Chief of Police Ken McLaughlin has secured grant funding of over $600,000 over the past three years for the purchase of police vehicles, training and other equipment. Additionally, the police volunteers have logged more than 3120 hours valued at $93,414, a savings to the town taxpayers for essential services.
Planning & Development Director Ken Cimino has been informed that a Department of Transportation grant for the development of new open space has been approved at the level of $825,000! Additional grant funds of over $200,000 have also been secured for pedestrian projects on Daisy and Woodland Avenues. The town manager has also secured state grants for park trails and an upgrade our facility access system at the community center, totaling $85,000.
These division heads, working together, have secured more than $1.6 million in the past three years alone for the betterment of our community. Make no mistake, these grants are being awarded because Ocean View is highly engaged and is viewed as a town that will get projects done!
We have made drainage improvements on many streets, constructed sidewalks on West Avenue linking to John West Park, and businesses along Atlantic Avenue. A walkable community is a community attractive to people as a place to live and visit!
You may be aware that Ocean View has been recognized as one of the safest places to live in the state for the past five years, thanks to the leadership of Chief McLaughlin, our fine community-oriented police department and a strong commitment to public safety by our town council. We implemented bicycle safety “green” pavement markings at five intersections along State Route 26. Our planning and development director coordinated a Pedestrian Safety Committee with four other beach towns to focus on delivering a “consistent” safety and signage message along the Atlantic Avenue corridor.
In addition, we signed a memorandum-of-understanding with the South Bethany Police Department to share resources and patrols as necessary. Also, the Ocean View Police Department has been rewarded the Gold Level Excellence in Policy Development and Police Training from Lexipol for the past three years!
Our Comprehensive Land Use Plan update was completed and certified by Gov. Carney and then presented with the 2020 American Planning Association, Small Town Award for its high level of community engagement and for moving forward with its recommendations. A recognition followed by Ocean View being named as the best place to live in Delaware and Chief McLaughlin being named the Best Public Safety Official in Sussex County by Coastal Style magazine.
Likewise, three Ocean View police officers have received public recognition awards, as well as the town clerk earning her Master Municipal Clerk designation from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, making her only the sixth town clerk in Delaware to reach this designation.
Much of what has been recently accomplished relates back to the community engagement and outcome of our comprehensive process. Doing the work, as recommended following the completion of our plan, brings the efforts of our community, commissions, council and staff full circle! Not only is Ocean View a good place to live, it is also a good place to work.
But there is still more to do… If reelected as mayor of Ocean View:
• I want to work to see the recently purchased property at the corner of Muddy Neck and Double Bridges Roads developed into the Berzins Natural Area & Park, with walking trails and scenic boardwalk overlooks. The grants received and noted above plus more already being sought will help us see this through!
• I want to see our streetscape and sidewalks projects completed and to continue to focus on street and drainage improvements.
• I want to see our local businesses thrive by reducing obstacles to their development while maintaining the land use regulations of our code.
• I want to continue to support our public safety efforts to ensure the Town of Ocean View remains a safe place to live and visit.
• In general, I want to focus on quality of life in Ocean View and maintaining its strong property values and feeling of community.
In closing, I ask for your support on election day, so that the great momentum that is under way can continue.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve our community.