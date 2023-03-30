Editor:
I recently came across a piece of legislation passed in Maryland in 2020. It encourages State agencies that purchase food to buy at least 20 percent from Maryland farmers, if the farmer has the right price, the right quality and the right quantity. This is not a mandate; it is simply Maryland agencies doing business with Maryland farmers.
The state of Maryland spends over $200 million annually on food for schools, hospitals, colleges, etc. Their Agriculture Department puts together a catalog of what food Maryland farmers offer, when they offer it and who to contact. They then distribute that catalog to all the State agencies. The legislation is House Bill 1488 of the 2020 Regular Session. There is no such program or legislation in Delaware.
I thought this was a pretty good idea, keep Delaware tax dollars in Delaware and support the agriculture and business of our own state. My local legislator was lukewarm at best with the idea. I would like to encourage your readers to contact their local legislators to request such a program be brought to Delaware. Feed Delaware students, employees, patients, etc. with Delaware food and “Keep Delaware Tax Dollars in Delaware.”
Daniel Magee
Fenwick Island