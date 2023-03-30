Editor:
On March 20, 2023, the Town of Bethany Beach Stormwater and Flooding Committee held a public meeting at town hall from 10 a.m. to noon. Several important topics of interest were discussed. The meeting was reported on in a March 23, 2023 Coastal Point article. The information provided below is what I heard at the meeting, followed by new information on the Back Bay Study initiated in February 2023 by USACE and DNREC. I submit this letter as a property owner/citizen.
Town Manager Cliff Graviet reported that there will be a two-to-three-month delay to collect and analyze new LIDAR data (by Flyover) and other environmental and flood impact information to inform the project design and operation. It is important that the Town be as prepared as possible with accurate information for when they coordinate with State and Federal agencies and obtain any necessary approvals, determinations, or permits.
Beach replenishment is scheduled to begin in the Rehoboth/Dewey area in April, with Bethany Beach work scheduled for June or July. Stockpiles of sand were used to construct temporary access ramps which at some point, during or right after dune restoration, will be restored to the original, groomed, properly sloped design.
A “Sea Grant” study is underway to develop an update of the 2012 study on the “Contribution of the Coastal Economy to the State of Delaware.” The Town of Bethany Beach has reinitiated the study and it is hoped that most Association of Coastal Town members will participate and provide funding. The updated report will be used to inform Town, County, and State governments and organizations, and be used to advocate for funding and support.
Dredging work for White Creek will stop at the end of March. The contractor began work late and dredging must stop to protect flounder and perhaps other species. According to the Town Manager, dredging will resume for the Assawoman Canal in 2024. Another recent project resulted in soil borings around Town that revealed additional information regarding the saturation of soils to a depth of ~3.2 feet. This is one of the reasons that the Town experiences standing water and flooding issues — water has no place to flow, drain, or percolate into the ground.
Right after the Committee meeting it was learned that USACE and DNREC will be holding a planning “Charrette” on April 13 for registered members of the public and invited local governments. Participants will engage in a day-long exercise to provide ideas, information, and comments to the agencies regarding the Federal Back Bay Study which began a few months ago. Details regarding the Back Bay study can be found at the BBLA website, BBLA Newsletter, Winter 2023 and on the USACE and DNREC websites. I
am participating as a member of the Bethany Beach Landowners Association Executive Board, primarily due to my 40-plus year career working for USACE and subsequently working for the Assistant Secretary of the Army having policy oversight responsibility for Civil Works activities and projects.
Chip Smith
Bethany Beach