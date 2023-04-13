Hey, you guys… parenting changes stuff. Lots of stuff.
Wasn’t sure if you knew that.
I was reminded of that once again as we recently took a little trip down to the Outer Banks. Now, this has been pretty much an annual escape for my me and my wife for many years. We came down when we were dating, both as just a pair and with friends, and we absorbed our dogs into the trip for many years as a married couple. When our daughter came into our life eight years ago, we were excited to bring her into our beloved “Bubble” getaway.
And it has always been great. We introduced her to some of our favorite restaurants and little getaways to take the dogs, and we’ve built some new traditions along the way thanks to her contributions — like the aquarium and some of the mini-golf spots. It’s managed to stay that same great trip, but even better now with our little pride and joy by our side.
Only… it has changed. What’s that expression: “Death by a thousand cuts?” Well, in this case it’s become, “Sober vacation that caps out by 9 p.m. every night in a bundle of frayed nerves and muscle spasms due to a thousand cuts, 34,000 steps on the Fitbit and a credit card that is threatening to spontaneously combust one tiny item at a time.”
Too wordy? It felt too wordy.
How did we let this get away from us so completely? I was contemplating this the other day in a rare moment of silence, and I realized it was indeed those tiny cuts building up over the past eight years. Little things just changed because they frankly had to, and others entered the formula simply because it felt like a good idea at the time. Looking back year after year after year was going to be a painful conversation. I decided to transport myself mentally back in time to, say, 12 years ago — when we were pretty well-versed in what we liked to do when we came down, and still young enough to do it at peak performance.
Our “Vacation Primes,” if you will.
Our vacations back then were more about relaxing and giving the dogs their favorite week of the year. It was probably some combination of walks on the beach, laying on the deck and just being around us 24/7 that got them into some weird form of canine nirvana, but whatever it was, they got excited as soon as they saw suitcases go in the truck. We weren’t far behind them in that regard, and enjoyed hanging out with them, zoning out to some old movies and enjoying adult beverages. We actually forced ourselves to undertake “one adventure a day,” simply so we’d leave the property and do, well, anything.
Now, to borrow a phrase from the US Army, we do more before 9 a.m. than most people do all day. We usually see the sun come up, feel the sand between our toes, put on about 1,500 steps and put on the first layer of Icy Hot before it’s fully light out.
Back then, lunch would often be something pretty light in a water-view spot with a cold beer in hand, or a sandwich standing at the kitchen counter — also with a cold beer in hand.
Now, it’s a frantic race to the first place we see while we fend off a “hangry” creature that is no longer my angelic little princess. No, she has been replaced by a force of nature that must consume something every 13 minutes or, well… just keep her fed. That would be my advice.
Back then, dinner was usually some seafood or Mexican, with a nice cold beer in hand, or, again, maybe standing at the counter with a sandwich, and a cold beer.
Now, dinner is, again, often determined by proximity, and involves not a cold beer, but a cold compress, as most of my body hurts from, well, pick your poison.
Oh, those breaks between lunch and dinners? Well, in the past those hours were basically spent on the beach with the dogs or on the deck reading — and usually there were cold beers. Now? Gift shop to buy goggles. Or a 54th walk of the day to see if those pretty feral kittens are still sitting in that lot. Or a trip to the hotel pool. Or basically anything that does not involve sitting on a beach or reading books on the deck and drinking cold beers.
Kids change stuff, folks.