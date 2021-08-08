We’ve all watched development across these fruited plains transform amber waves of grain into tidy subdivisions of vinyl.
And while arguments against the rising tide of building focus on infrastructure to support the growth to the reduction of value for re-sales to the loss of beautiful natural resources, and rightfully so, there is another element to this growth that has me concerned. And maybe I’m not using a strong-enough word there. It has me scared, if we’re being completely transparent.
The animals will rebel.
Oh, they will take back what’s theirs if we keep pushing them into smaller corners. Admittedly, I’m a little more wary than the average person when it comes to animals any more exotic than, say, a goldfish, but believe you me — we keep taking away their homes, and they will come at us in a barrage of hooves, teeth and fins.
Think I’m joking? Believe that at your own peril, friends. Even those aforementioned goldfish are starting to band together to fight back against their occupiers.
According to a recent NPR article, oversize goldfish are taking over Keller Lake in Minnesota, and they are forming street gangs, shaking down small-business owners and tagging their gang signs all over the surrounding town.
Perhaps I got ahead of myself a little bit, to be fair. According to the story, they have caused a few environmental headaches, and endangered local fish.
“They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants,” per the City of Burnsville, on Twitter. “Groups of these large goldfish were recently found in Keller Lake.”
The article went on to say that the problem has also showed up in Boulder, Colo., and Lake Tahoe, Nev., where researchers found thousands of goldfish in those respective areas. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service suggests people put their goldfish up for adoption, as opposed to cutting them loose in ponds where they can get caught up in violent gangs and...
But I digress. Also, there’s a chance I made up the violent street-gang thingy.
Let’s talk about the Weaver family, if you want to learn about more evidence concerning this wildlife insurrection. According to a story by UPI earlier this week, the Weavers recently bought an 1872 farmhouse in Skippack, Penn. Quaint, right?
Unless the house is made of bees.
Sara Weaver told UPI that the couple had bought the home without conducting an inspection (uh-oh) because they wanted to “move quickly” when they saw the house on the market.
“On the seller’s disclosure it said ‘bees in wall,’ and that was it, and I think because one, we didn’t see them and, two, we were just so floored that we actually found land in the [school] district that was within our price range that I didn’t really ask any questions about those bees,” she explained to CNN. “I didn’t think it would be that big of an issue. It didn’t even cross my mind, but when spring arrived, that’s when we started to see them.”
Four hundred fifty thousand bees. Almost half a million bees! It cost the couple about $12,000 to remove the bees and repair the damage.
Starting to believe me that the buzz over a wildlife takeover is real? See what I did there? Buzz. Come on. That’s funny!
You know what’s not funny? Anyone trying to tell jokes during America’s Funniest Home Videos, that’s who. But, also, bears who attempt grand-theft auto.
According to UPI, the Sierra County (Calif.) Sheriff’s Office shared a Facebook post recently that an office communications-correction office realized that the back door of her vehicle was not latched when she was preparing to go home after her shift.
“Knowing the door had not been ajar when she went to work the previous evening, she took a look through the security footage and discovered the culprit,” according to the post.
Yeah. It was a bear. Apparently looking for food. Or weapons. You never know.
What we do know is there has also been a recent sighting of one of the most dangerous forms of untamed wildlife that exists on this planet — Florida Man.
According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded recently to a call about a vessel washing ashore in the Hammock area. As it turned out, Reza Baluchi built what he called a “hydropod,” so he could make his way to New York.
According to the article, the craft basically operates like a hamster wheel, so... I’m not even sure how to finish this thought.
Just remember when you see that displaced deer or raccoon or Florida Man navigating a giant hamster wheel around town, the animals are not happy.
And they are coming for what’s theirs.