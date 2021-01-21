If you’re trying to get a hold of me after this weekend, have your people get up with my people.
You don’t have “people,” you say? Chin up, little buddy. I was once like you. That is, until I hit that Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Jan. 22 — an event that is destined to take me from the proverbial outhouse to the penthouse.
So, maybe I’m getting a little ahead of myself, considering the numbers haven’t even been drawn yet as of the moment I’m typing this. But I’m a big believer in the concept of, “If you believe it, you can achieve it.” And since I do believe that I have just as good a chance to win this thing as anybody else does... well, you do the math. This thing’s mine.
As of Coastal Point’s print time, Friday night’s jackpot was estimated to be $970 million. If you choose to just go with the cash option, that figure is $716.3 million. Writing off 40 percent for taxes, my calculations suggest I will pocket somewhere around $430 million — give or take a new hat or two. I can work with that.
All jokes aside, it’s kind of fun to fantasize about what it would be like to hit one of these monsters, isn’t it? At a time when nearly everything in the world around us seems to be taking turns slapping us in the face with wet noodles, it’s OK to welcome a little escape into a mental vacation featuring a lack of debt, robust charitable donations and diamond-encrusted Speedos.
Just me? The rest of you don’t dream about erasing debt?
Regardless, it’s perfectly fine to dream, even if it’s a little unrealistic. We spend so much time agonizing in our brains over all the things we need to do the next day, or how that bill’s going to get paid, or all the bad things that could possibly happen, or why don’t all of us have the same robust head of hair. If we can dedicate so much of our time contemplating things we dread or can’t explain, what harm is there in spinning off into a fantasy world where good things happen? Have we devolved into such a negative, dream-destroying state of being that optimism or hope is a sign of weakness?
No, thank you. As long as I work my tail off every day, dedicate myself to my family and generally try to do the right things in life, my mind gets to go wherever it so chooses. And right now it chooses to think about pocketing about $430 million.
- First things first, I’m building a Scrooge McDuck safe, cashing in that check for $20 bills and swimming laps in all that bread until my arms can’t move anymore. Then I’m hiring an expert linguist to help me come up with better words for all my money than “bread.” I sound like I’m planning the Lufthansa heist in 1978 or trying to pull together funds with my buddies to go to a Steely Dan concert.
- There would be extremely generous donations to our local libraries, as they have provided my daughter literally hundreds of hours of entertainment and education. The children’s programs at these facilities are tremendous, and the volunteers and staff are superheroes.
- Meat. Lots of meat. Lots of meat being cooked slowly in indirect heat.
- I’d still work, to be honest with you. Now I might be wearing pajamas and slippers every day, and some of you might learn how I really feel about you when you call to complain about something, but, yeah, I’d still work. Until...
- I would purchase a tiny, cozy cottage in Killarney, and enjoy daily walks to Ross Castle, before ending each evening with a cocktail at The Laurels. Oh, when I said “tiny, cozy cottage,” I meant, “palatial estate.” And when I said “a cocktail at The Laurels,” I meant to say an intravenous drip of Red Breast.
- I would buy Shaun Lambert new tires for his truck. This is a standing agreement between the two of us, and I plan to honor it. I might slip a million bucks in twenties into the upholstery when he’s not looking, but don’t tell him. It’s not like he reads my column anyway.
- Another round of donations would go to foster programs around the country, and to help out families trying to adopt children. We hear a lot about “overtaxed and underfunded systems” in the world. These fit that mold.
- Mom gets a check. Fill it out, lady.
- Every active employee of the Coastal Point gets a little extra something in their paycheck the very next week. If they choose to Super-Size it, that’s on them. I’m not the Giving Tree.
- Big piece of land. Two full-court basketball courts. Rec center with an indoor pool and other activities for kids to do things year-round. Partnership with local police. See what I’m laying down here? There are people in this community who badly want to see this happen. Now they will have the funds to do so.
- More lottery tickets. This money goes fast, doesn’t it?