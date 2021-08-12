When the zombies arrive — and, oh, they will arrive — where do you want to be to give you the best chance of survival? Huntington Beach, Calif.? Bellevue, Wash.? Selbyville?
Scoff not, zombie-deniers. Scoff not.
The fine people over at lawnlove.com (which, to be fair, I had not yet heard of before stumbling across this little nugget online) recently published an article called “2021’s Best Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse.” They... well, they took this pretty seriously. Judge for yourself.
“Inspired by the CDC’s Zombie Preparedness 101 guide, Lawn Love dug through the data graveyard to rank 2021’s Best Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse,” according to the article. “We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities on 23 key indicators of zombie-preparedness — from the share of the living population in good health to the share of available homes with basements to hunting-gear access.”
Huntington Beach finished atop their rankings, as Lawn Love cited a high share of healthy residents, joggers and natural protections. They cited Huntington Beach as the location for a survivors’ colony, as we all know there is no good zombie movie without people trying to reach a survivors’ colony, am I right?
The West Coast kind of ruled their rankings, but Alexandria, Va., ranked third, buoyed by high scores for public health and infrastructure. I feel like the city is also aided by its proximity to our nation’s capital, and the experience with its citizens in dealing with horrible creatures of mayhem and terror in the form of national politicians and lobbyists.
The article also points out another consideration for those plotting where to go when/if (when) the zombies arrive — doubling down. “For the best chance of fending off the living dead, head to neighboring cities in a metro area,” they wrote. “The top of our ranking — dominated by cities within a few miles of one another — demonstrates the power of pairing up.”
For example, they note Bellevue and Seattle rank 2 and 6, respectively. Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., claim the 4 and 7 spots. Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Fla., rank 9th and 10th.
The West Coast also fared well in terms of weapons and ammunitions stores per 100,000 “living” residents, as Fullerton, Calif. (1), Gilbert, Ariz. (2) and Spring Valley, Nev. (8) all upped their rankings based on the availability of zombie-destroying weaponry. In contrast, metropolitan areas like Chicago, New York and Los Angeles did poorly. “Start sharpening those fingernails,” if you live in those cities, per the article.
Inspired, I decided to take a look at our little slice of heaven by the shore, and determine the best places to live, or to encamp, in case of a zombie uprising. The hope with this exercise is to discover where we can host a community survivors’ colony (and to kill a few hours of monotony for me during our nonstop summer deadline schedule).
As a geographic parameter, we are limiting our search from Fenwick Island north to the Inlet bridge, and west to Route 113. We can let others join our colony later, if needed, but for now, well... charity begins at home, right? As does zombie-stomping. And we are here for some serious zombie-stomping.
For starters, let’s just point out that we are in Sussex County. Weaponry is not hard to find, and I suspect we are one of the most gun-totingest areas in the Mid-Atlantic region. We’re good on things that go bang.
With that big puddle of water to the east, let’s start with taking a look at our beach towns.
Is the ocean a strength, because it provides natural protection against the horde? Do we know yet if the zombies can swim, thus opening us up to a potential ambush from dolphin-riding members of the undead? Does it limit us from egress if we get backed on to the beach with no alternative means of escape? Many of the houses directly on the beach are on stilts, thus providing us the high ground, but, again, does it limit our ability to escape if the situation gets hot with marauding zombies?
Just too many unknowns. Let’s go for the Route 113 corridor.
Since we cut ourselves off from the west side of the highway, this makes me nervous again. We would have to allocate a good number of our personnel to recon duties so we know what’s coming from the west, and I don’t like having to spread ourselves thin.
So, we need something in the middle. A place where we can evacuate to the beach if we are pressed from other directions, and still have proximity to a network of roads, woods and housing. I think I’m going with Ocean View, when you consider it has all those elements, a school with a pretty good-sized parking lot we could use for staging, a well-equipped police department, a terrific, award-winning community newspaper (“The local voice of your community,” in case you forgot) and, honestly, proximity to a few good ice cream spots.
Don’t underestimate the importance of a sugar cone between zombie assaults. It’s all about survival, folks.