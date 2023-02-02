There are a few things that this community truly does incredibly well. And, no, I’m not talking about that horrific slab of syrup-slathered “meat” that you call scrapple.
No. Stop. It isn’t good. It’s not good today. It wasn’t good when your “family tradition” of eating scrapple started five generations ago. And there will never be a time as long as that glowing ball in the sky keeps this solar system humming that scrapple will ever possess even the tiniest hint of something that could ever possibly be confused as tasting good. It is the candy-corn and Sopranos prequel movie of the meat world.
So, there’s that.
But what this community does well, it does spectacularly well. Raising money for those in need? We rock. Growing faster than our infrastructure? Legendary. Nobody does it better. Putting on a party? Oh, we can most certainly do that.
Take last weekend’s Fire & Ice Festival, orchestrated by the fine people at the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce and dispersed across much of southeastern Sussex County over a three-day period. The Millville Volunteer Fire Company held a chili cookoff (with no scrapple in sight, mind you), a Tasting Tour let adults enjoy the kind of beverages only adults should be enjoying, an ice luge entertained the throngs at Salted Vines, food trucks and a beer garden infiltrated John West Park, the Millville Boardwalk had Disney characters and karaoke, and Bethany Beach saw a skating rink, a showing of Jaws on the boardwalk, a stunt show, a juggler and... something else.
Yes! Ice! There was ice everywhere. Ice carved into remarkable artistic interpretations of movies and callbacks to Hollywood past, and demonstrations by these talented sculptors that wowed with the craftsmanship every bit as much as the aesthetic creation. The weekend was part walking tour, part block party, part get-out-and-do-stuff-in-winter, part... I don’t even know what. Community collective mental health?
There was a “vibe” in the air at each of the various locations that had a semblance to summer. Excitement and joy filled the senses, and local shops were busy, while numerous downtown restaurants in Bethany had a wait for tables — at the end of January.
And there was real “good” being done. The Center for the Inland Bays were the recipients of funds raised at the Bays Benefit — a showing of “Weekend at Bernie’s” at the Fenwick Shores hotel in Fenwick Island. A double-feature at the Clayton Theatre raised funds to help preserve the iconic theater for future generations, and the Lord Baltimore Elementary School PTO was the recipient of money raised at the skating rink. Thanks to this three-day extravaganza, Beebe Healthcare’s South Coastal Emergency Department & Cancer Center, Santa’s Letters and the Millville Volunteer Fire Company also got help from the community and visitors.
See what I mean? This is good stuff, folks. Way better than scrapple.
Know what else is good stuff? The Night to Shine.
Are you familiar with this one? The global event credited to former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow takes place on Friday, Feb. 10, and will happen locally at Ocean View Church of Christ. According to their website, at timtebowfoundation.org, Night to Shine is an “unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love for people with special needs.”
Planned for 6 p.m. next Friday, the prom will kick off with a rousing public welcome for the guests, who can then come inside and find stations where ladies can have their hair and makeup done, and the men can get their shoes shined. It is, by every measure, a Night to Shine.
“That’s the idea of the whole evening, to make them feel as special as they are and make sure each and every one of them enjoys the evening,” said the Rev. Ethan Magee, pastor of Ocean View Church of Christ.
The event attracts about 100 guests each year, each of whom have a buddy assigned, and sees the VIPs greet others, dance and enjoy dinner, all free of charge. It also sees a lot of smiles. A whole lot of smiles.
Want to play a part in this one? Like, a really, really big part? The church wants you to, as well. Magee suggested people could come to the church at about 5:30 that evening to help form a local paparazzi that will greet the stars as they arrive, and offer cheers and take pictures.
“It’s fun, impactful, a really special thing,” said Magee. “It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever done in my ministry.”
It’s their night. Help them shine.