“Uncertainty is the only certainty there is,” said noted mathematician John Allen Paulos. “Knowing how to live with insecurity is the only security.”
I present this quote to you for two reasons. First, it kind of goes hand in hand with the current winter season, as snow and storm alerts have kept event organizers scrambling for information leading up to events they have spent months planning for and currently find themselves at the mercy of weather patterns and fortune. And, second, because Paulos is a professor at Temple University, and I studied there, so... yeah.
But Paulo is also correct in that uncertainty plays a part in nearly everything, despite how much people want to pretend it doesn’t. Want a recent example, right off the top of my glorious, shiny head?
I was tracking the weather a couple weeks ago as I was preparing to drive home from North Carolina in a few days, and the weather for said day of departure said there was a 100-percent chance of rain. Think about that for a second — 100 percent. That is a figure that leaves zero room for ambiguity. It means, quite literally, that it is going to rain, and there isn’t even a remote chance it won’t. Again, it said quite clearly that there was a 100-percent chance of rain. Not 99. Not 90. The “Full Monty,” so to speak. One. Zero. Zero.
And when I looked a few hours later, it said there was a 95-percent chance of rain on my travel day.
This probably angered me more than it should have, if we’re being honest. But in my business, I’m always a little on guard when it comes to speaking in absolutes. I cringe when someone I’m interviewing says “always” or “never” because, well, because there are almost always examples of things that bely “always” or “never.”
And, oh yeah. It rained. Dumped water on me the entire miserable ride home.
But that’s not the point. Or, at least, it wasn’t my point. Sure, they were right at the end of the day, but they should have never suggested something was 100 percent until, well, it was. Watch a poker tournament on television and you will see the odds changing between players during a hand, depending on how many cards are still to reveal themselves, what “made” hands the players currently have and what possibilities exist. You will never see a “100-percent” figure until the cards have exhausted themselves and there is no hope for the trailing player to catch up.
Because, apparently, poker producers have a greater understanding of the general concept of probabilities than do meteorologists.
This sounds like a wild rant on a pet peeve, doesn’t it? That’s fair. I got a little sidetracked while getting to my main focus, which is the volatility of this winter’s weather, and how that impacts events that have been months in the making. To be honest, I get sidetracked pretty often, so you guys should be kind of used to that by now. Hence, the “digressions.”
As for my main point, society has had to deal with a wave of uncertainties over the past few years that would seem to rival nearly any era in history. The pandemic alone has caused how many disruptions, just here in our community?
We’ve lost the last two Senior League Softball World Series, Operation SEAs the Day, chicken dinners that benefit non-profit groups, meetings of support groups filled with people who have depended on that support, municipal and state governance meetings, and so many others. And that doesn’t include the hit on our local economy, the impact on schools and the general ability for people to trust that whatever they are planning is actually going to happen.
And after several years of not having to be too concerned with winter weather, we continue to get prognostications for extreme weather that put events in peril and leave organizers mumbling to themselves in the corner while they watch weather reports. With the ever-popular Fire & Ice event scheduled for this coming weekend, as well as the potential for a wintery blast, guess what?
Yeah. Organizers were flushed with uncertainty on Wednesday morning, as were the businesses who have staffed and prepped for the expected increase in customers and the community newspapers who have plotted out ways to cover the multi-location event.
Oh, stop. Like you wouldn’t put your own headaches in this if you were writing the column.
But, as we’ve become all-too-accustomed to over the past few years, uncertainty is our only certainty. We adapt. We improvise. We overcome. And, also, yes, I did steal that last part from the movie “Heartbreak Ridge.”
And I say that with certainty.