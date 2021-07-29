They come from a variety of different backgrounds, races, genders, political-belief systems and religions, but there are a few common denominators in the people I consider to be my closest friends — they’ve never screwed me over, and they have the ability to make me laugh.
One of those people who filled that bill the most was a young man I met at my MOS school at the age of 19 in the Marine Corps. On the surface, we couldn’t have been more different. He was a gregarious Southern boy who loved to weave long stories as the center of attention of whatever group we happened to be in at any given time, and I was the East Coast kid with the smart mouth who was more comfortable playing off his “starring role” than having the spotlight shine directly on me.
But, man, we did love to laugh together. And we spent countless long nights snorting at the absurdities of life and making our meager paychecks disappear into that good night, courtesy of alcohol and other general shenanigans. I still catch myself smirking at the occasional lingering memory of one of our conversations, more than 30 years later.
We got separated as we went off to our respective units, but I ran into him again (about to date myself a bit, kiddos) in an AOL chat room for Desert Storm veterans in the mid-’90s. We instantly settled back into our old groove, and eventually took our show on the road to Facebook and text messages as those entities became available to us.
A few years ago, I was part of a group email informing the recipients that my friend had taken his life the night before. I felt the air push out of my lungs and thought I was going to pass out as my head swam with confusion and my skin turned cold. “I had just spoken with him the other night and he was laughing about something his kid said,” was my first thought.
“Why didn’t I see this coming?” was next.
It feels like anxiety and depression are things that should be instantly recognizable in another person, right? Like seeing somebody limp with a leg injury or wear a sling on a wounded arm. I punished myself for a very long time for not seeing that my friend was hurting, that he felt like he had nowhere to turn to for help. I dissected my own behavior with him, and decided that I just didn’t do a good enough job clarifying with him over the years that I would always be there for serious issues, as well as the funny ones.
It still hurts.
And I forced myself to learn quite a bit from that experience. I learned that the “public face” we often see on people — even those we are close with — might not be truly indicative of what they are going through in reality. For all the supposed growth in mental health and understanding we have allegedly gained as a species, there is still a stigma attached.
It is often considered weak to be suffering from mental anguish or anxiety, and society teaches us from a young age that “when the going gets tough, the tough get going.”
Well, let me tell you this: My friend was tougher than you. I promise you that. And life, and all it consisted of for him, became too much to bear. Or, at least in his mind it did.
You just never really know what someone else is dealing with. To pretend that you do is narrow-minded, small and insipid.
We are told to “get ourselves right” and “soldier on.” We garner sympathy from others for turned ankles and headaches, and are offered blessings from God for a sneeze. But those mental wounds, those overwhelming bouts of self-hatred and confusion and fear — well, tighten up your shoelaces and move past it.
I find myself doing this, as well, both to myself and others. When caught up in a particularly tense situation, I often come up short in appreciating what others — or myself — might be struggling with mentally or emotionally. I want performance, right now. Figure out the feelings later.
And I don’t say that with pride, folks. It’s something I need to continue working on in my behavior.
The situation with U.S. gymnast Simone Biles has brought all of this conversation to the forefront in the past couple days, and her withdrawal from the Olympics to focus on her mental wellbeing has been met equally with scorn and support. Some have called her a “hero” and an “inspiration” for her decision to step back. Others, like political pundit Charlie Kirk, said, “She’s totally a sociopath. What kind of person skips the gold medal match? Who does that? It’s a shame to the nation.”
It’s not. It was the personal act of a human being.
We need to stop attaching our own self-worth to the accomplishments, performances and lives of others. What Biles did was evaluate her own self and make the decision she thought was in her best interests. What we need is more of that, and less of telling other people how to live their own lives.
You never know the demons, apprehensions or fears that live in someone else’s mind. Stop pretending that you do.