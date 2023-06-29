America has lost its way.
It’s not the country it used to be.
We’re on a collision course to self-destruction.
Have you heard these things being said about our nation? Have you said these things about our nation? Do you believe them?
I have a secret for you. It’s all true. We have lost our way by many interpretations. We are not the country we used to be. We are on a perilous course.
But, we always have been. We have ripped each other apart at the seams due to political ideologies or religious differences or simply by who makes more money than someone else. We have protested against each other, done putrid and vile things to one another and seen 620,000 Americans die during a Civil War fought over the right of human beings to own other human beings.
Look at that number again. That is more than the amount of Americans who died during the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Mexican War, the Spanish American War, World War I, World War II and Korea, combined.
If self-destructive were a meme, it would be a picture of us.
Well, to be fair, Russia would probably make the collage as well, and probably a ton of other nations around this spinning ball of ours, if we’re being completely honest...
But I digress.
My point is that we’re resilient. We always have been. We bicker and divide and look down upon people with whom we have differences, and then we look for more reasons to create mayhem. We throw on the proverbial uniforms of people who might agree with us on a handful of issues that we individually deem to be important, and then we delight in “dunking” on one another. It’s not necessary to be right or righteous — the end goal seems to be destroying people who might have a different view.
Pro-choice? You hate babies.
Pro-life? You hate women.
Pro gun-control? You hate the Constitution.
Pro gun rights? You hate our children.
But here we still are. And as the saying goes, we do indeed have more in common with each other than we don’t. Let’s review for a minute, if you’ll indulge me.
We all want the best for our children, even if we have different ideas of what that might look like. We all want to be safe and comfortable at home. We all want to believe that it’s still possible for people to change the trajectory of their respective lives through hard work and a break or two. We all want to love, be loved and feel love around us. We all want to have a belly that’s far too big and a head that’s far too shiny.
No? Just me?
As you’re participating in Independence Day celebrations over the next week, take a moment to simply look around. Oh, you’ll see some “MAGA” hats and “Ridin’ with Biden” shirts, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with showing support for a candidate. And there will be a few people with garb that is divisive or targets hate at others. There are always those folks.
But the vast majority will be wearing red, white and blue, without the advertisements for personal opinions. Children will be waving flags, and homes will be adorned in the most patriotic of ways. There will be music that celebrates this wacky experiment of a country of ours, sparklers tickling the air with an array of tiny sparks and strangers wishing a “Happy Fourth” as they enter and exit our stores.
America is probably what it should be expected to be, if we think about it. Founded on the premise that free people have free will and the freedom to express their opinions, it’s natural that debate will follow. In fact, I’d argue that it’s terrific that debate will follow. None of us can surely be confident in our opinions or beliefs if we only exist in echo chambers that regurgitate the same exact talking points.
We need to have our beliefs challenged. We need to hear all sides of something to be confident that what we’ve formed is actually an educated opinion, as opposed to just amplifying what a television personality or radio host or wickedly handsome newspaper columnist has to tell us about how we should view life.
What we have is special, even if flawed. We have more than 330 million people in this country, and there are naturally going to be people that butt heads. There are going to be people who are just “bad inside.” There are going to be people who grift and lie and steal to get what they want at the expense of other people.
But most won’t. Most will wake up in the morning, go to work or school or however they fill their days and try to be productive and kind. Many will serve non-profits to assist others or help someone carry groceries or simply say “hello” to strangers.
Here’s to the “most.” The ones who make America go.