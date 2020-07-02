So, here we sit.
The Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence 224 years ago — emphatically extending a collective middle finger to England by the 13 colonies.
The framers wanted to start their own country that was beholden to nobody but themselves, and they knew to break free of English rule meant they would, quite frankly, have to win a war. It’s not like King George III was going to read the document, throw up his hands and say, “Oh, well. That was fun while it lasted.”
So, the Declaration of Independence, according to many historians, served three distinct purposes. It rallied the troops behind a bold statement of the promise of freedom. It permitted them to seek foreign allies — most notably, France. And it allowed the framers to publicly air specific grievances with the British, formally documenting their dissent and justifying further action on their part.
The United States of America.
I mean, can you imagine the energy in being involved with this? The excitement for a bold new future? The challenge of uniting 13 different colonies under one umbrella to seek freedom and personal liberties? The fear of what was coming next?
The colonists fought. They died. They killed. And they fought some more — subscribing to the glorious premise that it is better to die standing than to live kneeling. In 1783, after 4,435 Americans gave their life in battle (per VA statistics), the colonists won their independence. And in 1789, the most beautiful piece of writing the civilized world has ever seen, in my humble opinion, came to fruition — the Constitution of the United States.
It guarantees us the ability to practice our faith. To speak out against injustices. To have a free press that is welcomed to shine a light on darkness. To defend our families and property. To live as free men and women who are permitted to blaze our own trails and create our own consequences for our actions — be they good or be they bad.
We are a social and economic experiment. A government crafted and presided over by the people, for the people, and a society that is meant to offer equal opportunities and protections for all. At our base is our simplicity: “All” means “all.”
We’ve really excelled in so many ways. The free-market economy has allowed innovation and hard work to present opportunities to some who would have never had the chance under other circumstances. Many of our human-rights philosophies have been adopted by other nations around the world.
We have grown and prospered to the point that our government can protect us at home with the most powerful military in the world, and we have a judicial system that presumes innocence on the accused, casting the burden of the proof on the State, thus allowing for a greater probability of justice.
Of course, we also have some pretty serious warts.
Slavery, obviously, would be the most glaring of all, and its very existence spit in the face of the glorious words in the Declaration of Independence that we celebrate this weekend: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
People owning people doesn’t really jibe with this, does it?
And, if we’re being frank, this country has continued to fail women and minority groups over our history. There are countless examples of people of color and women reaching remarkable heights in this country — heights that might not have been attainable to them in other parts of the world, for sure. But their climbs are harder. Their examples too-often anecdotal.
We can be better. I believe we will be, but it’s going to take all of us — we, the people — to get there.
Look, as a nation, we are struggling right now in many public ways. Like the rest of the world, we are facing a pandemic that is claiming the lives of many of the brave men and women who helped make our country what it is today. How many World War II vets have fallen to this virus? How many Korean or Vietnam war vets, or civil rights leaders? Or grandparents?
We still struggle with race, as evidenced by the protests and rallies in nearly every corner of our society, and we still have an uncomfortably-wide division between the haves and the have-nots. Capitalism is what has brought us to where we are, and capitalism will help us evolve and grow as a nation going forward. I don’t believe a socialist model will do anything but devolve us into mediocrity and more governmental rule, but the distribution of wealth is a huge concern.
So, yes, we have tons of room for growth. We’re far from being a finished product, and I hope we never feel like we are. We must always strive for better, and we must never stop reaching for our brothers and sisters to help them move forward.
Happy Independence Day. Let’s celebrate and grow together.