“Hey, you rotten clouds. Get off my lawn!”
I probably mixed up my old-man sayings there, but you get the point. I turned another year older this summer, and between that particular date on the calendar, raising a 6-year-old who believes she is part angel, part global dictator, and the general state of affairs in the world around us, it feels like I got much, much older than one year this go-around.
To be honest with you, I’m pretty OK with aging. I mean, getting a year older is better than not getting a year older, right? I’ve noticed that I’m no longer asked to pick up as many heavy things these days, so that’s pretty nice. And I’ve realized that there are certain things I’ve just learned to appreciate more as my stay on this world has extended — like sipping coffee on a quiet morning, or purposely staying close to restrooms at all times.
But then I was having a conversation with our technical director, Shaun Lambert, the other day, and it quickly evolved into the kind of discussion two old people have, waxing nostalgically on the past, and lamenting the loss of better days. Were we talking about a functioning Congress, capable of working for the greater good? Family-oriented television programming? Bags of potato chips being more than half-filled with, you know, potato chips?
Nope. We were talking about going to the store to buy records or CDs.
This digital age around us is convenient and exciting. You’ll get no arguments from me. If I want to watch a certain movie or listen to a particular song or transfer money or be talked down to on social media by someone I know for a fact isn’t very bright... well, boom. It’s all right there in the palm of my hand.
And I have embraced it. I’m a streaming fanatic on my television-watching, usually have a podcast going while I’m driving down the road or doing mindless chores, and have my Amazon Music or Spotify going on random musicians whenever certain urges hit me. In addition to that, I’m a sports junkie, and love having access to stories, stats and schedules whenever I see fit.
I’m not poo-pooing any of these things. They genuinely make life more convenient and enjoyable.
But, dang. Remember going into those stores with your friends to thumb through the music? Remember rushing to get to your favorite place on a Tuesday or whenever the new “album” dropped, excited to get your hands on it as soon as possible, marveling at the art on the cover and ripping through the wrapping to see if there were lyrics inside or more pictures of the band?
How about finding during a random trip that recording from years ago that you have not been able to get your hands on, no matter how many shops you had hit? The gratification I felt when I finally found a copy of Johnny Cougar’s “Chestnut Street Incident” was a euphoria unmatched in my first 16 years of life, until I got home and listened to it and realized why it was so difficult to track down.
It kind of stunk. I instantly understood why he went to “John Cougar Mellencamp” — he had to create some distance between himself and that stink bomb.
Regardless, it was fun finding it. And it was fun sharing those experiences with friends, and talking with the people who worked there and all that stuff.
The same goes for those trips to the video stores to rent a movie. Remember going with your friends to pick out some comedies, or your girlfriend or boyfriend to find a scary movie for date night? And how fun were those late fees that forced you to put off home-ownership dreams for six years because you didn’t notice that copy of “What About Bob” that fell between the TV stand and the wall, or you forgot to rewind “The Naked Gun” before you went back for more movies?
Trick question, friends. Those fees were absolutely zero fun.
You can substitute in going to bookstores, as well. I still love the feel of a book in my hands — as well as newspapers, obviously — but there are just less and less of them these days. We’re blessed to have a few here that I really love, and my family and I take great joy in spending an hour sometimes thumbing through books and picking out certain ones for loved ones in our lives.
It’s the little things, sometimes, and going to these shops and stores is worth the effort, not to just try to help small business, but to help your soul. Convenience and seemingly unlimited options are both wonderful. But so is the thrill of the chase.
Let’s not ever let go of that completely.