Anybody ready for an election? Or, let me pose it this way: Anybody ready for an election to be over and done with as soon as humanly possible?
It’s been a long, winding, ugly, divisive, lie-plagued road to get here, but the day of reckoning is finally upon us. Americans who have not yet cast their ballots will do so through Tuesday, Nov. 3, setting the course for both the next four years of national leadership, and potentially for the next generation of Americans.
It’s a lot of responsibility, this right to vote. We decide as a people who will represent us on the international stage, and who will set the course for much of our domestic policy over the next four to eight years. We all have lives, with spouses and children and jobs and friends and hobbies and binge-watching Netflix in our PJs. So we elect surrogates to serve us and take care of the things we just don’t have the time, energy or, frankly, knowledge, to deal with ourselves.
Again — and this is critically important — they serve us. They serve at our pleasure.
My daughter, a 5-year-old whirlwind of questions and general antagonism, asked me a question recently that I thought bears sharing.
“Is the president our boss?”
“No, we are the president’s boss.”
“But he gets to tell us what to do, right?”
“Well, he leads our government. Our government makes laws, and we do have to follow those.”
“So, he’s our boss.”
“Well, not really. See, we get to decide if he keeps his job or if someone else gets to try. You can’t just fire your boss, right?”
“So, Mommy is really the boss?”
“Yes. Leave me alone.”
Of course, it is that big chair on Pennsylvania Avenue that everybody talks about every four years (well, every single second of every single day, but we vote for it every four years), and it’s a big deal. This is not a figurehead position without power or influence — it is arguably the most important job in the world that does not involve editing a weekly newspaper at the beach.
But there are other seats that require just as much attention and study by the voters. Consider the House of Representatives, or U.S. Senate, which pass or create legislation that can steer the course of our country and, in fact, impact every nation and individual on the planet. These are very important positions that influence history, both in the present and the future.
Again, we get to decide who sits in those positions, and it is up to us to ensure they maintain the standards we expect from them. Let me stress this once again, in case you’re just skimming this column because you can’t look away from my dreamy picture: We get to decide who fills these seats. Us. The people.
In Delaware, we have elections going next week for one of our Senate seats, and our only seat in the House of Representatives. Incumbents Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester are both up for re-election, and it is the will of the people of Delaware that will decide if they continue on, or are relieved of their duties in favor of new voices.
Congress doesn’t decide. The Senate doesn’t decide. The president doesn’t decide. Heck, even my wife doesn’t get to decide. We do. Isn’t this awesome?
And the fun just keeps on going down the ballot. We get to decide on our governor and lieutenant governor next Tuesday, as John Carney and Bethany Hall-Long, respectively, are both up for election. Our insurance commissioner also gets an official review from the people of Delaware, and voters in Sussex County will decide three of the five seats on the county council (though Cynthia Green will presumably slide into the seat representing District 2, because she is unopposed).
Even more locally, state Sen. Gerald Hocker, and state Reps. Ron Gray, Ruth Briggs King and Rich Collins are all running unopposed this go-around, but the system allowed for somebody to run against them. We also get town and school board elections throughout the year to determine who impacts our day-to-day lives, and you even get to vote on who writes this particular column every week.
No, you don’t. I was just checking to see if you were still reading or not.
Look, I’m not going to bang you in the head with the “Get out and vote” stuff that is so prevalent these days. We have rights in this country, and if you’re eligible to do so, you have the right to cast your ballots. That is not an obligation — it is a right.
But it’s a pretty darn cool one when you think about it.
This is our nation. It’s our state. It’s our county. We live here, we’re expected to follow the laws and guidelines thrust upon us by our decision-makers, and we all want an environment around us that is safe, fair and does nothing to limit our abilities to chase our dreams and provide for our families.
How we get there is up for interpretation, right? There are different paths we can take, and different values we can hold near and dear. What is important to one person might not carry much water with the next. But we get to decide that path, and who leads us into the future.