Life is a series of ups and downs, twists and turns, and loops and, well, more loops. If you happen to be a roller coaster enthusiast, like Jared Ream, those turbulent moments in time are what fuel life itself — and his desire to chase those fleeting moments of gravitational impossibilities may very well have saved his life.
Ream is a card-carrying member of the American Coaster Enthusiasts organization and described his mind as “an encyclopedia of theme parks and coaster knowledge,” in a first-person account on Dayton.com. The 6’9” Ream explained that he was always a big guy, and there were times his ample girth prevented him from enjoying his most beloved activity in life.
“As any big and/or tall roller coaster enthusiast will tell you, nothing is worse than the roller coaster ‘Walk of Shame,’” he wrote. “That’s the moment when you are asked to get off a roller coaster because the restraint cannot properly close around you because of your size. It’s painful, and I know all too well how it feels.”
Ream at one point took a desk job that saw his weight escalate due to general inactivity and snacking at his desk — a reality that I can confirm from my own crumb-filled experiences at the job. Once his weight hit 300 pounds, Ream mentally surrendered, knowing that he would no longer be able to chase his passion. Even more importantly, it affected his mental and physical health.
“My self-esteem dropped,” he wrote. “My blood pressure and cholesterol ballooned. I stopped weighing myself because it just became too depressing. I stopped going to parks because I knew there was no point. Within the last 10 years, some truly amazing roller coasters have been built, and I’ve missed out on most of them.”
The old “if I-don’t-see-it-it-didn’t-happen” strategy. I’ve used that on scales, checking accounts, my scalp... you name it. The biggest problem with this coping mechanism, obviously, is it doesn’t force you to look at your situation with clear eyes, nor does it cause you to create change. But there was another trigger for Ream to cause him to evaluate his position in life and seek answers. Yup, you guessed it. A roller coaster.
To be precise, Orion — a 300-foot tall Giga-coaster created by Ream’s favorite coaster manufacture, B&M, per a story by People. Orion was going to be built at Kings Island, the theme park Ream visited the most with his family while growing up. This was August 2019 when Ream heard about Orion. He weighed 430 pounds when he mustered the courage to confront his scale again.
“This was it,” he explained. “This was the motivation I needed. I had always made a promise to myself that if Kings Island ever built a B&M Giga, that I would have to ride it, no matter what it took for me to do so. ... I decided the day of the announcement that I would lose all the weight and ride it on opening day.”
He bought a scale. He restricted his diet, practiced intermittent fasting and forced himself to get eight to 10 hours of sleep a day. He exercised in his garage, keeping a figurative eye on the prize as he set about transforming himself — both physically and mentally.
Jared Ream lost 190 pounds over 321 days. Think about that for a second. In less than one year’s time, he lost the approximate weight of an NFL cornerback, and he did so with a time-tested recipe of self-discipline, motivation and intense passion for what he was doing.
On July 1 of this wacky, pandemic-filled year that has nearly everybody feeling sorry for themselves and whining about their lots in life, a rejuvenated Ream entered the park for Orion’s media event, the day before the park was scheduled to open. He weighed 240 pounds, and came in with 299 roller coaster rides to his credit.
“As we slowly walked toward the back of the park, I just kept thinking about how lucky I was to be there,” he wrote. “Not only was all the hard work worth it for my health, but I was also finally getting to now experience my passion again — something I hadn’t been able to do for many years.”
Ream eased himself into one of the test seats for Orion, and immediately got some affirmation for his efforts — the restraints fit him. He rode his 300th roller coaster and, more importantly, he felt good about himself.
“You couldn’t see it because of my mask, but I had the biggest smile on my face,” he wrote. “I was so happy and excited that I forgot to look around and enjoy the view. We were already at the top and began to drop down... The rest flew by. Since I was alone in my socially distanced row, I just let my arms and legs fly wherever the coaster told them they had to go.”
Anybody else just flat-out like this guy?
“I can truly say it was all worth it, and I know I have the rest of my life to ride it over and over again,” he said.
That life expectancy shot up quite a bit over the past year. May you enjoy the ride, sir.