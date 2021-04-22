I’m not a police officer.
Quite frankly, I don’t have the intestinal fortitude to do it, though I greatly admire those who wake up every day, say goodbye to their loved ones and open that front door unsure of what horrors might await them. They are the ones who, at some point of their lives, decided it was more important to put themselves between good and evil than it was to embrace self-preservation.
Imagine needing to attach a firearm to your person every day just to increase the odds of making it home at the end of your shift. Try to understand the uncertainty that comes with approaching a window on a traffic stop, even though you’ve certainly seen countless videos of officers being shot while doing what should be “the routine.”
What would cause a human being to run into the home of a stranger because an alarm went off, completely unaware of what one might find? A sense of duty? An urge to protect those who need protection from those who wish to commit harm?
It’s a noble endeavor, to be sure, and one that should be appreciated by the rest of us who rely on them to protect our livelihoods, property and, most importantly, lives. A dear friend of mine who retired from work as a police officer a few years ago once told me, and I’m paraphrasing, “Nobody is ever happy to see us show up, unless their lives are in danger or somebody just took something from them. Then we go right back to being those guys people hate to see in their rear-view mirror or on the news.”
His words were banging around in my head on Tuesday as jury deliberations were going on in the case of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer on trial for the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last year. Talking heads were calling this spectacle a trial for the soul of our nation’s heart — implying that the criminal justice system, policing in America and the status of race relations amongst our people and institutions were on trial.
When the verdict came out early Tuesday evening, and Chauvin was found guilty on all charges, there was, predictably, a ton of reaction. Also predictably, it was divided. There were many who celebrated the verdict, calling it a day for the history books and a sign that all the protests and work done on behalf of racial justice was making a difference. Others disagreed, and dismissed it as a verdict born from a fear that there would be mass riots and damage if Chauvin was found not guilty.
To me, this simply means that a jury found Derek Chauvin culpable for the death of George Floyd.
It was not a verdict against the state of policing in America. It was not a sign that racism is on the fast track out of town, or that the country has turned the proverbial corner and made justice as equal as we’d all like to believe it could be under perfect circumstances.
To me, an admittedly not-bright person, a jury of his peers determined that Chauvin alone should be held accountable for his actions, and that said actions resulted in the death of another human being. Derek Chauvin was on trial. And he was found guilty of his alleged crimes.
This does not give George Floyd back to his family and loved ones. It does nothing to ensure that anything like this won’t ever happen again. There will be more trials, and more verdicts, and more all-too-true claims of injustice, and more situations of police officers being unfairly attacked for things they didn’t do and more anger, frustration, tears and feelings of helplessness on all sides.
We are human beings. We’ve built great things, been the givers of remarkable gestures of compassion and kindness, created languages so we can communicate more freely with one another and never stopped reaching for the stars as a species. We’ve also murdered, sinned, stolen, dehumanized and basically discarded one another as piles of carbon-based garbage since we first learned that we can.
I don’t really see this changing, if I’m being honest.
As I said at the start, I am not a police officer. I know that there is training and the learning of procedures they all undertake, and I also realize that what they often have to face “in the streets” is not as sterilized or controlled as a planned training effort. The friend I mentioned earlier also told me once that you never really know what you’re coming into contact with when you arrive on a scene — but it’s quite often people having the worst day of their lives, and you better plan accordingly.
Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd. To me, an untrained observer, it was a just verdict. The video of Chauvin’s knee against Floyd’s throat until life left his body made me feel nauseous, and the act appeared to be one of arrogance and cruelty. It was not one of those split-second decisions that officers sometimes have to make that can justify an action that they might not have taken if given the luxury of freeze-frame video technology or Monday-morning quarterbacking. This was 9 minutes and 29 seconds of pressing his knee against the neck of a man who was obviously under control. To me, that’s murder.
But that was Chauvin. It was not members of the Ocean View Police Department, or Millsboro’s, or Selbyville’s or Bethany Beach’s. It was one officer in this particular case that was on trial, and that officer was found guilty.
May we continue to hold everyone accountable for their actions going forward. That is how true justice works. But let’s also remain thankful for those truly good officers who put it on the line every day for the rest of us. They deserve our praise.