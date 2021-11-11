It was either Aristotle or Ferris Bueller who coined the memorable phrase, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
There are some weeks, like this very one, when that message packs more of a punch than others.
The celebration of the Marine Corps Birthday, every Nov. 10, carries with it a certain wave of nostalgia for me, and many others who have been fortunate enough to have earned the Eagle, Globe and Anchor. Yes, we honor those who came before us, and who raised the standard to heights that cause every Marine to strive for individual and group excellence.
To the Corps’ credit, that respect and admiration is drilled into each recruit the moment they land in Parris Island or San Diego for basic training, and is reinforced on a day-to-day basis. The bonds that are formed are not solely amongst the people you serve with during your own tenure, it is forged across generations.
The heroes that raised the flag over Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima are my brothers, as are the Devil Dogs who battled in Fallujah and Khe Sanh, and I proudly and humbly embrace female Marines like Megan Leavey and Amanda Issa as my sisters.
It is the essence of the esprit de corps that is so critical in building the heartbeat of the Marine Corps. If you believe in something greater than yourself, you can become something greater than yourself.
But, for me, and I hesitate to speak for others, the Marine Corps Birthday also brings back a gigantic wave of personal recollections and memories. I’ve seen pictures and stories all week on social media of faces from my past, including one that lived on a younger version of my head. Seeing my friends — my brothers — as 18-, 20- and 22-year-old Marines has made me think of funny stories in the barracks, or jammed into cars for somewhat-epic road trips, or trying not to laugh when one of us was getting dressed down by a drill instructor for some ridiculous episode of brain flatulence or another.
Some of these memories are of events that I forgot even happened but came back in full force. One of my favorite quotes is credited to Gretchen Rubin, who said, “The days are long, but the years are short.”
Ain’t that the truth?
While those memories might be fresh, so is the heating pad I had on my back most of the week. And the fireworks show that takes place in my knees when I get out of bed in the morning. And the fact that I look at my wife like she just threatened to peel off my skin with a rusty pen knife for suggesting that we watch a movie that starts at 8:00. At night!
What is she thinking?
Time does fly. These memories are so, so fresh, but if you blink, you go from being a young man with an infinite future ahead of him to becoming a 50-something counting grams of fiber and wondering how it all happened so quickly.
I got yet another reminder of that concept this week as we celebrated my daughter’s seventh birthday.
It still seems so new to me, this being a father. The first time I heard her put together a real word, or stumble forward with a rubber-legged walk that reminded me of Otis from Mayberry as she lumbered toward me with a big smile on her face, or ate her first bite of lump crab before making a face like someone just told her she would be watching a movie that started at 8 p.m. — all of these things just happened!
Only they didn’t just happen, did they?
I was going back through old photos the other day to make a little birthday collection for her and I could feel my heart pounding at just how fast all of this is happening. There she was, sitting on my lap as she drank from her bottle, or jumping into a pool for the first time during a swim lesson or sleeping on my wife’s chest as she fought through her first cold. I saw her life flash before my eyes and smiled at memories of her first pony ride, laughing at something with her buddy Jack and listening intently as my mother read her a story.
All of these memories fresh. All touching. All a little sobering as I looked over and saw the young lady who now lives in my house, giggling over a video she was watching on my iPad. It forced me to look back at the photos in front of me.
Yeah, that’s her face in there, alright. Still the same kid. Just larger, more expensive and more prone to talking back now that she can now, you know, talk.
I felt a little surge of panic rise through the depths of my soul, unsure how this is happening so quickly while I did math gymnastics in my head wondering how long she’ll still live in my home. Or, how long until she finds someone to replace me as the man in her life.
That’s a rotten feeling.
But then she saw me looking at old photos and came over to look, too. She pushed herself against me on the couch, and the two of us laughed at some old photos, and she asked questions about some of the ones she just didn’t remember.
It was, to steal from Dickens, the best of times. And it reminded me to stop and look around once in a while so I don’t miss it.