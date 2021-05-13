While a room filled with police officers and masked people can conjure images of a bank heist gone terribly wrong, there was an entirely different vibe coming out of Signatures at Bayside on Friday, May 7: one of appreciation.
In what has undeniably been a trying year for nearly everyone on this spinning globe of ours, and a particularly difficult one for first-responders in our section of the world over the past several weeks, people gathered together for the Joshua M. Freeman Valor Awards. It was a day to honor police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs for their selfless and courageous efforts on behalf of our area citizenry, and, to some extent, a day to celebrate people just being together again, after more than a year of, well… not.
Of course, there was also a pall of solemn sadness present, as all in attendance mourned the recent passings of Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company member Laura Madara and Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook, but there was also something cathartic in the event as well.
There was an announcement that a partnership had been forged between the Selbyville fire company and the Carl M. Freeman Foundation to fund a $25,000 scholarship in Madara’s name. That announcement allowed local responders, and members of the general public, to honor Madara and her parents once more, and Heacook was mentioned in reverence several times, keeping his name and memory in the forefront following his ultimate sacrifice while trying to keep others safe.
The loss of those two lives surely rung home for every responder in the room, and, at the risk of speaking for somebody else without actually being in their shoes, public recognition for those losses most likely felt good for our local heroes to absorb. They face unknown consequences every single time they respond to a situation, and often do so without fanfare or, all too often, with disdain aimed in their directions. To be appreciated publicly, even for one day, must have hit home for them. Or at least let them know that they most certainly have people in their corners.
The stories that were told that day were humbling. From heroic singular efforts to selfless day-to-day contributions by the heroes in attendance in serving their departments and communities with honor, we civilians in the room were treated to tales of the very best that humanity has to offer. The heroes in that room only grew in stature with each description — and those of us who gathered to pay them homage were filled with awe and inspiration.
They are flesh-and-blood heroes, not created for comic books or built in a lab. The rest of us saw what was possible if we shared their bravery. If we followed their lead of public service. If we each attempted to be the best versions of ourselves that we can possibly be, and focused on how we can contribute to our communities, as opposed to focusing on our phones or Netflix.
Obviously, not all of us are cut out to be first-responders, or even inclined to choose that direction in life. It’s a special breed of person who can not only perform those duties but is intent on that line of work or volunteerism. But we should be able to take their efforts of inspiration and apply it to what we can do.
What we should be doing.
While we all are not first-responders, most of us are at least capable of responding. We can chip in to make our community a better place, and we can volunteer our efforts and energies to attempt to make a positive difference around us.
There is trash all along our roadsides that needs our attention. There are libraries who will need volunteers — if not right now, once they get up and bustling at full-speed again. There are programs, like Read-Aloud Delaware, that help people of all ages improve their literacy skills. There are non-profit efforts like the Delaware Botanic Gardens that welcome volunteers at that facility, or local fire halls and police departments that welcome office help, or aid in cleaning equipment.
We have food pantries and soup kitchens, Lions Clubs and Rotarians, churches and outdoor havens that can all use more helping hands. And, up (or down) the road in Roxana, we have the traditional home of the Senior League Softball World Series and Lower Sussex Little League — a pearl of our community that has lent excitement, teaching, exercise and flat-out fun for generations of area youth and their families.
And they could use a little help, too.
It takes volunteers to run the concession stands at the field, and it takes volunteers to umpire games. They are short on both this year, as pandemic fear has certainly contributed to some not feeling safe enough to get out there, as well as, in my opinion, many people in our community just don’t appreciate the true need for help.
It’s a big deal. That concession stand raises money for the organization. It keeps registration fees to a reasonable amount by supplementing the organization’s revenue. And, in all honesty, there’s something that just feels “American” about going to a ball game and grabbing a hot dog or snack and enjoying our national pasttime in its purest form — children playing for a true love of the game.
Without volunteers, we are asking an awful lot of a handful of people to run this thing every single night. If you are in an organization that would like to help, or want to chip in as an individual, reach out to them at lsllbaseballsoftball@gmail.com.
We can all be heroes. If we try, and if we care.