After a series of “minor tremors” were recorded on the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm last weekend, scientists began scrambling for answers.
Originally, according to a story by the Associated Press, scientists believed the tremors were caused by earthquakes. Then, seismologists moved to a theory surrounding controlled explosions in Poland, nearly 90 miles to the south.
But on Monday, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS) — a body that monitors all things underground — said the tremors were “not caused by earthquakes, but by pressure waves from an event in the atmosphere.”
Which brings me to chili night last week.
Come on, you didn’t really think I was above some good old-fashioned “potty humor,” did you? I’m a boy, for crying out loud. A bald, slow-moving, yelling-at-the-clouds, asleep-before-dusk boy, but still a boy. It’s not like I’ve suddenly stopped finding great joy in...
But I digress.
Officials from GEUS said it received more than 60 tips about the tremors, according to the AP story. The descriptions focused on a “deep rumbling, shaking and rattling, changing pressure in the ear,” per AP.
Not to go all “Unsolved Mysteries” here, but that wasn’t the only unexplained thing to be reported recently. According to a story on space.com, Sandia National Laboratories sent a solar-powered balloon into Earth’s stratosphere (approximately 31 miles above our planet), and an onboard microphone picked up some sounds that were described as being in the infrasound range — meaning they were well below the range of a human ear.
“There are mysterious infrasound signals that occur a few times per hour on some flights, but the source of these is completely unknown,” said Daniel Bowman of Sandia.
Scientists often send equipment to the stratosphere because it’s calm and free of storms, according to space.com, meaning microphones can “eavesdrop” on natural and man-made sounds on Earth much easier. Sandia used microbarometers, which were originally designed to listen to volcanoes’ sounds, because they are capable of picking up those low-frequency signals that most devices cannot detect.
Do you feel a little smarter now knowing all that stuff about microbarometers and their usefulness in monitoring volcanoes and unexplained sounds in the stratosphere? I personally would, but I honestly expect to forget it as soon as this column goes off for editing. That’s kind of how I roll these days.
Regardless, the equipment was picking up “strange sounds that repeat a few times per hour, according to space.com.
“The source of these is completely unknown,” said Bowman.
Creepy, right?
My first thought was more of a question: What would it be like if sounds like these or the tremors felt by the folks in Bornholm were taking place in our community? What would the response be, and, maybe more importantly, what would that response look like?
Random citizen on local Facebook page: Did anybody else feel the ground start shaking?
Commenter 1: Sonic boom.
Commenter 2: Probly you’re mom walking down the street.
Reply: That is uncalled for.
Commenter 2 Replying: Cry abt it.
Commenter 3: It’s probably the developers. Or county council. Or those people from the other side of the bridge.
Reply: Oh yes, let’s blame the people who moved here and saved the poor locals from themselves. We are the reason there’s an economy here. We are the reason you have oxygen and running water and the ocean. There was no ocean here until I moved here six years ago. And no restaurants. You owe me your gratitude and first-born child for moving here.
Commenter 3 Replying: We were just fine before you came here. In fact, leave.
Commenter 4: We need a new cable provider.
Reply: It’s a conspeeracy by a foreign interest. They are porpoisely messing with our cable service so we can’t see the truth. I get my noos from the Intranet anyway.
Reply to Reply: Why is there yellow dust everywhere?
Reply to Reply to Reply: Biden. He’s melting.
Original Poster Comment: I just asked if anybody felt the ground move.