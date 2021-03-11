Things change over time.
This, ladies and gentlemen, is why I get paid the big bucks. The Lord blessed me with the innate ability to absorb complex matters and filter them into an easily-digestible stream of information for you, my ever-loyal reader (Hi, Mom!).
But it’s true. Fruit changes over time. Dairy changes over time. Technology changes over time. Heck, technology just changed while I was typing this sentence. Think things don’t change over time around this community? Take a look at Route 26 tomorrow morning, and then come back around tomorrow evening at about 6:30. There will be two new medical facilities and a bank that weren’t there in the morning. And they’ll look pretty nice, too.
We see change all around us. Men in this country no longer wear powdered wigs to conduct government business, ladies are actually allowed to wear pants in these wacky modern times and we watch a lot of movie premieres these days from the comfort of our couches.
Most of the change we tend to notice the most is the change within us as individuals. No, I’m not just talking about the accordion game many of us play with our weight, or hair styles (or lack thereof, in my case). I’m talking about those changes that take place inside — the shifting of beliefs, opinions and behavior that most of us go through over time. We get exposed to new ideas, or face situations in our day-to-day lives that impact how we feel about certain things, or, often, we just begin to adjust our lifestyles to the changes brought about by the simplest and purest of exposures: age.
We adjust our diets by cutting down on fats or caffeine or cholesterol. Our experiences teach us to react differently to situations, or to maybe not react at all as we learn that some things “just aren’t worth the energy.” Maybe we wake up earlier, or go to bed a little sooner, or both.
For me, this coming week signals a change I have seen in myself over the years. Oh, it would be easy to say that this year is a different animal because of — you know, global pandemic and all — but that’s not entirely it. This has been a few years in the making.
I’m talking about St. Patrick’s Day, and more specifically, the different way in which I celebrate the big day.
Look, this has always been a major day of celebration for my family — one that has historically wrapped itself in the identity of our Irish Catholic roots. I can remember my mother dressing as a leprechaun each March 17 as she drove off to her job as a teacher, and my father was a borderline legend in the Washington metropolitan area for his yearly St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. It’s almost surprising there isn’t a statue of him outside the “4P’s,” if we’re being honest about it.
So, yes, I was raised to both celebrate the contributions of good St. Patrick to the Catholic faith and to honor his memory by acts of abject debauchery and nationalistic fervor to the grace of Ireland. Sure, it might seem a little questionable to celebrate a holy observation by drinking black beer and yellow whiskey until your eyes start to hear noises, but, hey... who are we to buck tradition?
Now, to be fair, at some point St. Patrick’s good name and his celebrated method of teaching the glories of the Holy Trinity to the Celtic people through the three leaves of a shamrock certainly became a bit of a justification for fraternity-style behavior. And the American version of the holiday certainly varies from the way it is celebrated across the pond, but, hey, that’s OK, too, right?
I am an Irish-American. I celebrate both parts of that and, for many years, one could say I might have over-celebrated that. But just a tad.
If by “tad,” I mean, “a country mile.” And if by “over-celebrated,” I mean, “often woke up on March 18 with a marching band thinking it’s the Rose Bowl in my head and a sweat-drenched apprehension about turning on the news for fear of seeing a pantless version of a me I barely recognize hanging from light post.”
And those days were fun, don’t get me wrong. It’s not like I’ve turned into a choirboy over the years, but there has been a regression in my manner of celebration. What used to be a vacation day from work, followed by cocktails with breakfast turned into cutting out of work early and meeting people at the bar. And then that morphed into hitting the bar at the end of the day and closing it down, which later turned to having friends over for a raucous celebration where people spent the night on whatever floor space they could claim.
The last few years, it’s been playing cards with close friends and enjoying quite a few samplings from the Irish whiskey offerings from our local liquor stores. Last year’s was probably the last “normal” time I spent with my friends, as the world shut down shortly thereafter, and it was much more low-key than in years past.
This year? Probably a glass of Red Breast before going to bed, and some calls to family members. Sure, part of that is the situation around us, but part of it is me simply wanting to avoid that cranial marching band on March 18.
Things change, right?