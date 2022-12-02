Life can be difficult. Work, family, health, bills... the litany of things to worry about seems to grow exponentially, while our time and energy often times appear to go the opposite direction.
We need to be efficient, right? It’s why there is fast food in every direction we look. It’s why we strive to be multi-taskers, and partition our time to be the best versions of ourselves we can possibly hope to be, even if we are running ourselves ragged in the process. It’s why we search our GPS the day before a trip to get the perfect handle on how long it will take, and why we examine cooking directions to make sure we can get a hot meal on the table in the precious little time we have available.
And if that time isn’t exactly what was written on a label, well, we do the next logical thing: We sue.
Let me tell you about Amanda Ramirez, a woman from Florida who apparently really values her time. According to an NPR story, she is suing Kraft Heinz of misleading advertising — based on how long it takes to make a single-serving cup of microwavable mac and cheese.
I’m sure you already see why this story calls to me.
“While the company markets its Velveeta Shells & Cheese as being ‘ready in 3 1/2’ minutes, Amanda Ramirez says that’s only the amount of time each cup needs to be microwaved — and that the actual preparation process, from stirring in water to letting the cheese sauce thicken, takes longer,” per NPR.
In a 15-page class-action suit filed in early November, Ramirez claims that Kraft Heinz sells more of the product, and at an elevated price, because of their claims about the cook time of their mac and cheese.
“As a result of the false and misleading representations, the Product is sold at a premium price, approximately no less than $10.99 for eight 2.39 oz cups, excluding tax and sales, higher than similar products, represented in a non-misleading way, and higher than it would be sold for absent the misleading representations and omissions,” reads the court filing, according to NPR.
The suit reportedly seeks more than $5 million in damages, and says there are more than 100 customers seeking their proverbial pound of flesh for this inconvenience cast upon their valuable time. Her legal team added that she only chose to purchase the brand because of the time promises on the label, and that she wouldn’t have bought it “had she known the truth.”
Sigh.
What are we doing here? Has it come to this? We’re going to sue over the time it takes to cook a cup of mac and cheese? Because 115 seconds of cooking is not all the time it takes to prep the food, since it doesn’t factor in the time to stir in the water and let the cheese sauce thicken?
Why stop there? I mean, why didn’t Kraft include the time it takes to get off your recliner, walk to your pantry, carry the box to the counter and open the top? Shouldn’t it include eating time if we’re being so mindful of their packaging? What if it’s still too warm and you have to blow on it? Should it consider that, as well?
Ooh, or what if you accidentally rip the container when you are opening it and it falls on the floor and you have to fight off two dogs and your toddler to scoop it up within the parameters of the all-encompassing “Five Second Rule” and get it into a pot? What then? Who will think of the children?
Boo.
Hoo.
Look, I’m all for truth in advertising. Businesses have an obligation to be honest in how they market their products to consumers, and they should 100-percent be held accountable. If I’m buying a car and they say it averages 30 miles per gallon, and I only get six, I’m going to make noise about it. If I need a pill for an illness, and it causes a second head to grow out of the middle of my spine — and that little nugget wasn’t included in the long list of potential side effects —, well, they’re going to hear about that from both of my mouths.
But, companies shouldn’t have to be held accountable for consumers not exercising common sense or showing an inability to fully read the directions before purchasing, if the minutiae is that important to them. I mean, it takes me less than 10 minutes to grill a steak, but I do take into account that I have to fire up the grill, season the steak, put on my fancy grilling boxer shorts and...
But I digress. Nobody needed to read that.
I get wanting to save money. Every penny matters in my home. We make decisions at the store all the time based on price, taste and, sure, preparation time. But we’re not talking about going from three-and-a-half minutes to an hour, right?
This is frivolous, and when future archaeologists discover our once-glorious civilization one day, they will find evidence of suits like this and just dump the dirt right back on top.
And we’ll have it coming.