The world truly doesn’t know how fortunate it is.
Oh, it’s not all rainbows and puppy-dog tails out there. Nobody’s saying that. It’s a tough and all-too-often unforgiving world. We all have something on our respective plates, and we just seem to get more obstacles thrown our way than life preservers. But, trust me when I say this: Things could be so, so worse.
You see, mankind has the advantage of a dynamic duo that meets nearly daily to discuss all the problems around us, while reaching remarkable and creative solutions to fix all that ails us as a species. Batman and Robin? Hardly. Iron Man and Captain America? Lightweights, my friends.
Ladies and gentlemen, we have me and Shauny.
For close to two decades now, Shaun Lambert and I have been getting together regularly to solve the world’s problems. The Coastal Point’s technical director — and my daughter’s godfather, by the way — and I discuss everything from the woes of his Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line to health care to the timeless debate between the talents of Tupac and Biggie. For the sake of all those around us, Shaun and I tackle these topics so that others, like you, can sleep safely at night, blanketed in the soothing confidence that the two of us are making your world a better place.
This week, for instance, we talked about getting fat.
Not necessarily “how to get fat,” mind you. We all have a pretty good idea how that happens, right? It was more of an observation that the COVID-19 world that we’re all living in has seemingly given us a “hall pass” in regards to our personal obligations in taking care of ourselves.
We’ve been instructed to wear masks. We’ve been told to socially distance from one another. We’ve sacrificed memories and the joys of companionship with family members and friends to attempt to do our parts in limiting the exposure and spread of the deadly virus. We’ve done these things as a society, under the direction of elected officials and experts in health and disease.
But we’ve never been instructed to sit at home and eat spray cheese out of the can while we binge-watch Netflix and melt Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups over a pile of chocolate chip cookies. By the way, through a show of hands, who is now running to their kid’s Easter basket to see if there are any Reese’s left? I know, I know. Raising hands takes too much energy. I feel you.
This was not a conversation that was birthed from judgement on how other people are getting through the pandemic, for the record. No, we were both discussing how we’ve gained weight over the past year, and how people (us) are using delivery services more and more. It’s bad enough that we are eating more and exercising less — now we have become too lazy to even run out and pick up food ourselves.
The offseason has long been a time when many people “put on a winter coat” by being less active in the colder weather. The problem, as we saw it, was the offseason was extended to include all the seasons over this past year, and instead of adjusting our behavior to compensate for it, we just embraced the notion that our couches, remote controls and delivery apps would be our best company to ride out this global health crisis.
One part of the conversation we were having that caused us both to laugh was the idea that as so many people are concerned with rising sea levels, perhaps we should be spending equal focus on the idea that the ground beneath our feet could be sinking due to the world’s increasing waistlines. While chuckling about it, I played around a little on the old Google machine. Well, hello...
“Cities are literally starting to sink under their own weight”
According to an article on zmescience.com, a recent study looked specifically at San Francisco and concluded that the city might have sunk by as much as 8 centimeters (or, you know, 3.1 inches in real measurements).
“The finding is especially concerning as cities (especially coastal cities) are already exposed to sea level rise because of climate change. Sea level has already risen between 21 and 24 centimeters (or 8-9 inches) since 1880 and the rate is accelerating, increasing the risk of floods, extreme weather events and coastal erosion,” according to the article’s author, Fermin Koop. The article cites a paper by Tom Parsons, a geophysicist from the United States Geological Survey agency.
Two thoughts came to mind immediately. First, this is actually a thing? Sinking cities? And, second, the existence of “geo” and “physicist” in Parsons’ title assures me that there is very little in this study that will actually make sense to me. I, well, am not smart.
Fortunately, Koop was able to break down much of the study for me in his article, and explained that about 50 percent of the Earth’s population currently lives in urban environments, with projections swelling that number to about 70 percent by 2050, according to the United Nations. That population brings food, fuel, water, cars, concrete, etc., as explained by Koop, and that brings weight.
As does a year of sitting around eating Ding Dongs and watching Joe Exotic, am I right?
It doesn’t appear that the sinking land is of immediate concern, though it might be something worth watching going forward. And, if things do take a sudden turn, fear not.
Shauny and I are on the case.