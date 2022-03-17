I’ve been told by more than one person that my bald head is the perfect shape.
To be fair, nobody’s ever said that to me. I just wanted to float that out there to see if it would generate some compliments my way. But I have been told one thing by several people over the past few months that is of note: There are more licensed real estate agents in this nation than there are homes for sale.
The latest figures I could confirm were from last summer, when the National Association of Realtors shared that there were currently 1.5 million Realtors in its membership, while Redfin revealed that there were 1.3 million homes for sale at the same time. That makes for a competitive market, to say the least.
Curious, I set out for a little jaunt on the information superhighway to check out the real estate market, and, as is often the case for yours truly, I got a little sidetracked. Call it a Journey of Digressions, if you will.
The first thing that caught my eye was a home for sale in Michigan, dubbed the “House of Charm,” per a story on upi.com. The house received its name thanks to its owner, Edythe Fern Melrose, a television and radio host known affectionately as “The Lady of Charm.”
And, really, what is more charming than a place for the Charmin?
One item in the House of Charm that has generated a bit of buzz is a toilet — one that takes its nickname of “the throne” to an entirely different level. You see, this one has a high-backed wooden seat, according to the article, that features a candleholder to both provide the illusion that the occupant is indeed sitting on a throne, while providing candlelight for... you know, I’m just not sure about the candlelight. But I’ve never really experienced a throne of a throne before, so maybe I’m not the guy who should be weighing in on...
But I digress.
Going back to that for a minute, I’m reminded of what I once read about former Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar. When the Colombian Search Bloc, national police and the DEA were searching for Escobar, they always knew they had found one of his hideouts because of the bathrooms. No matter how meager one of his safehouses might have been, he always had the bathroom outfitted with the fanciest toilet he could get his hands on, regardless how loathsome the rest of the dwelling might have been. I mean, a guy has to have standards, right? Even if that guy happens to be one of the most deplorable, sadistic, repugnant individuals to ever infest this planet.
Now back to our story...
My Google-fueled journey through the Internet landed me at a site called blog.cheapism.com — and, no, that’s not where I buy my shirts. I mean, I’m not opposed to it if I can get three for $5 or something, but, no, that’s not what brought me there in the first place.
It was an entry titled, “Weird and wacky property listings that’ll leave you scratching your head.” Weird. Wacky. Itchy. I’m in!
The first item they shared is a $4.7 million listing in Saguache, Colo. The 320-acre property is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home that sits on a glass floor that is on top of an indoor stream. A little wacky, right? Well, hang on, folks. Hang on.
It also has a full reproduction of an Old West town, complete with a saloon and restaurant, general store and chapel. There’s also a shooting range, horse stable, outdoor stage, operational hotel and a dance hall.
I can’t even express to you how much I wish I could buy this property. Alas, the life of a working journalist firmly places me more in the budget sector of, “No, I don’t want to super-size that. Do I look like a Rockefeller to you?”
A little further down this article I discovered a house that was seemingly created for our publisher, Susan Lyons. Located in New Berlin, Wis., the $995,000 listing has more than 17 acres, and includes six bedrooms and six bathrooms, a hiking trail and a lake. Pretty much the perfect yard for Susan.
But, wait. There’s more!
The interior of the house features rock walls, indoor ponds, plants at every turn and a restored Humvee that comes with the purchase. If she can kayak indoors and have live bands come through on a nightly basis to perform old-person music, she’s finding a way to make it her own.
And I might be searching for gainful employment after the “old-person” joke. Say a prayer for me.