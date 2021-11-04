To say I spent a few hours playing Super Mario Bros. 2 in the late 1980s is akin to suggesting that I consumed the occasional plating of Taco Bell in my youth. And, to be fair, there were many times when I had to clean residual cheese off my Nintendo controller so I could keep on keeping on in the wild, wonderful world of Mario.
If we’re being completely honest here, the people of Jacksonville, N.C., were probably spared quite a bit of angst due to this game as well, as I can fondly remember many nights in our barracks at Camp Lejeune featuring heated Mario sessions, thus keeping a bunch of over-Taco-Belled/over-caffeinated young Marines off the streets and out of the bars. So, really, Super Mario Bros. 2 held humanitarian powers, along with its entertainment value.
It’s kind of amazing it never received a Nobel Peace Prize, if we’re being honest here.
Regardless, as someone who enjoyed gaming from Pac-Man through Madden and the Call of Duty franchise, Mario will always hold a special place in my Taco-Bell-impacted heart, and that one game in particular offered me more hours of entertainment than nearly anything else in my life. So much so, in fact, that I wouldn’t even be able to put a price on that value.
Check that. I can. The value is $88,550.
According to a story by UPI, an auction house that was handling an estate sale for a recently-deceased woman from Indiana found a stack of Nintendo Entertainment System games in a closet in the woman’s home. They apparently dove right in.
“At first glance, it was a comforting wave of classic Nintendo nostalgia,” the item’s listing said. “All the classics were there, Super Mario Bros, Duck Hunt, Qix and even an NES console. So we did what any children of the 1990s would do: we fired up the console and tested the open games. It was a great day.
“At a second glance, it was something else entirely,” then continued. “The seemingly ordinary collection included an extraordinary unopened copy of Super Mario Bros. 2.”
Some experts took a look at the game and gave it a rating of 9.8 A+, per the story, which places it in “near-mint condition.” This means that... wait. How do you qualify as an “expert” in rating old video games? Are you an expert in collectibles in general, with a specialization in “Nintendo Games From 1985-1995,” or is there a minors program in colleges that allow you to maybe specialize in that specific field of experti...
But I digress.
Regardless, a Florida businessman ended up springing $88,550 at auction for the game. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find a follow-up story to see if he ordered up some Taco Bell, fired up the old Nintendo and let it rip, or if he put it somewhere prominently in his home as a collector’s item. I’m guessing a review of his marital status would let us know his decision.
By the way, this was not a record for an old-school video game sale. According to the article, a sealed copy of Super Mario 64 sold in auction this past July for $1.56 million, and that was only two days after a copy of The Legend of Zelda was auctioned off for $870,000. I’m going under the assumption that these, too, were either “mint” or “near-mint” in quality, as opposed to “Taco-Supreme-Stained” quality.
You know what didn’t necessarily appreciate in value about a million times? A library book that was overdue by, say, 50 years.
A library at Britain’s University of Cambridge recently reported that they received back a book that was late by a half a century, according to another UPI story. The Jerwood Library at Trinity Hall (listed prominently in my own new book under “Places I will probably never find myself in”) reported that a 19th century atlas, published by the Society for the Diffusion of Useful Knowledge, was recently returned after a college reunion event. The book came with a note explaining that it was borrowed by a student in the early 1970s.
According to the library, late fees would have been more than $4,000 at the rate of 27 cents per day, but they stopped charging late fees three years ago. I mean, really, you can’t even buy a decent 33-year-old video game for $4,000 anymore. Why bother, right?
You know what came back in only a few hours? A llama, that’s what.
Sticking to my UPI news feed, we found the story of a llama that broke loose in North Carolina, only to be captured by some tech-savvy officers from the High Point Police Department.
“We got him cornered and then one guy watched a video on YouTube which told you how to encircle the animal and close in until you can grab his rope,” Animal Control Officer Holly Lackey told WFMY-TV. “So that’s what we did and got him into a trailer to take him to an animal rescue farm where he escaped again a few hours later.”
Excuse me. What?
That’s right, the llama broke free from the ties that (didn’t) bind, and officials were hot on the trail once again. As of Wednesday morning, the llama was still on the loose.
I’m no expert, but maybe they should try using some Taco Bell as bait?