Jo Cox was a member of British Parliament who will probably be remembered more for her ghastly murder at the hands of a lunatic zealot than for the quote she once professed that still bangs around prominently in my brain-housing group.
“We are far more united and have far more in common with each other than things that divide us.”
Simple, right? In a global era that historians will certainly one day label as one of division and general acrimony toward fellow man, Cox was a subscriber to the very basic belief that we share more commonalities with one another than we do disagreements.
I’ve called it my 90-10 theory (though, admittedly, that has gained just about as much traction as my “Chubby and Bald is the New Handsome” effort). Basically, it suggests that we spend 90 percent of our energies fighting amongst each other over the 10 percent of stuff we disagree on, while never acknowledging or building on the 90 percent of stuff in which we do share a brain.
Now that I read that over again, I see why it hasn’t really caught on. A little clumsy, right? Maybe, let’s try this: If we take 90 percent of a pie, and...
But I digress.
We’re officially entering the holiday season right now, and that means, food, family, faith, food, festivities and... did I mention, “food?” Unfortunately, it also means groups of people will start bombing each other over people saying “Happy Holidays” or “Merry Christmas,” debating over “the reason for the season” and clashing with sharpened objects over the most controversial take of all — dark meat or white?
It’s dark, by the way. Dark meat is always the correct answer to that question, and anyone who thinks differently is basically dead to me. Be gone with yourself.
And, yeah, I was going for the joke there, but it’s not to suggest that any of these other issues are not important. They are. Faith is important. As are politics. And personal identification. And race. And gender equity. And our police and military being properly trained and supported. All of these things do matter and should be debated vigorously.
But, just maybe, we could also put some of our energies on the things in which we do agree, while allowing that we simply aren’t going to agree on everything. If we accept that the majority of us do feel the same on a significant number of issues, shouldn’t that make it easier for us to respect one another while debating our differences? Maybe? A little, tiny, wee bit?
I’ll take your silence as agreement — the same thing I did when I asked my sleeping wife if it’s good with her if I go to Vegas with my friends for a couple days next month.
So, let’s get down to it and focus on a few things that a vast majority of us should be able to accept, and, hopefully, use this as momentum going into the holidays as a way of being respectful to each other:
• People who harm children are bad. Any questions from the audience? Good. That one’s simple. It’s always easy to start with a softball, right?
• Videos of men getting hit in a specific area by, well, anything, are funny.
• This one’s for the men: Actually, being hit in a specific area by anything is not funny. At all.
• Too many working families are struggling to make ends meet. This isn’t to suggest that everybody should have the same size of the pie regardless of occupation or level achieved at work, but if you work hard, and you do the right things, you should be able to live in dignity.
• I look good in blue. And, since the sky is mostly blue, we can just assume that I always look good.
Thought I’d slip that in there to see who’s still reading.
• Remember when I said that people who harm children are bad? Let’s throw in people who do the same to animals. I’m not talking about hunters or people who raise, well, food. You know who I’m talking about. And those folks are rotten.
• We need to support our local volunteer fire companies. It’s a service that you might not think about on a day-to-day basis, but it’s a service that literally saves lives on a day-to-day basis. And, if it’s your day to need them, you’ll sure be happy they’re around.
• Teachers, nurses, EMTs, paramedics and other people who basically just work to help others = good. Let’s give them a little more encouragement and appreciation whenever we can.
• Getting a hug from a loved one is pretty awesome. Getting a hug from a stranger while you’re in a public restroom... not so much.
• Fall is the greatest season for much of the nation, but particularly for this area. Summer is good in its own ways, and spring brings about renewal and optimism. Winter just bites — outside of being able to wear your favorite sweaters, and fireplaces. I know. I just made some of you angry, and that wasn’t the goal of this exercise.
Still, the thought of making some of you clench your fists over this makes me smile, so there’s that.
• The national media has lost its ever-loving mind in many ways, and the fact that you have to say “on both sides” illustrates how it has lost it’s become. Still... that Coastal Point is pretty awesome!