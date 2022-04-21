I confess that there isn’t a whole lot I know about Taylor Swift, at least in relation to her immense popularity.
I do know she’s a singer. And I was aware that there was once an incident involving her and Kanye West at an awards show. Oh, also, she sang “Shake it Off” — which, admittedly, I only know because it was covered by a singing pig in the movie “Sing,” and my daughter absolutely adores that scene.
So, you could say I’m uneducated on the subject of Taylor Swift, which would both make you correct and amplify just how out of touch I am with… the modern world. Let’s just go with that.
But during one of my random journeys through the written-word segment of this newfangled internet doohickey, I discovered an article in Rolling Stone magazine about Swift that caught my attention. It’s kind of a nice story, in that it showed how much her music inspired a young man during an important part of his life, but it’s also kind of, well, gross. Because it talks about bugs. And they’re gross.
A group of Virginia Tech scientists recently discovered 16 new species of millipedes, per the article, in reference to a paper published via Zookeys. One of the new species is called the Nannaria swiftae — or, “Swift Twisted-Claw Millipede. The study’s lead author, Derek Hennen, said he is an avowed “Swiftie,” and wanted to recognize the singer by naming a disgusting bug after her.
That’s my description, by the way. Not his.
“Her music helped me get through the highs and lows of graduate school, so naming a new millipede species after her is my way of saying thanks,” said Hennen.
And you couldn’t have done that by, you know, saying thanks? As we’ve clearly established, I am by no means an expert on Taylor Swift, but I’ve offended tons of people in my life, both intentionally and not. It would seem that naming a gross bug that lives in the dirt and barely appears above the surface (That’s right: I’ve done my homework, folks) after a young lady would be not flattering. You know, the very definition of not flattering.
But Hennen rode this ride, and he rode it all the way. He didn’t only name one of the new millipedes after a singer who inspired him from afar. No, my man went next-level here. He also named one Nannaria marianae, after his bride. He’s either a genius, or about to be floored by a genus.
I’ll wait for you to boo. Go ahead. I’m a big boy.
Of course, my curiosity was up after reading this story, and I had to learn more. Are there more singers named after bugs? Did Dr. Hennen end up missing after word got out that he named a bug after his wife? Did Taylor Swift hear about this homage, ditch her current life and go try to wedge Dr. Hennen from Nannaria marianae?
Well, I did learn that Metallica frontman James Hatfield was the inspiration behind the name of a species of African bush viper, now called Atheris hetfeldi, according to a story on metaladdicts.com. The snake is venomous and lives at the base of a volcano on Biolo island in Equatorial Guinea.
According to Dr. Luis Ceriaco, “Both me and Mariana Marques, the second author of the paper, are big fans of Metallica and James Hatfield since a very young age. We wanted to honor him, as a thank you for all the good vibes his music has transmitted to us during all of our personal lives and careers.”
A poisonous snake is kind of “metal,” you know? But, still gross.
I guess if imitation is indeed “the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness,” as argued by Oscar Wilde, then being the inspiration behind the name of anything should be taken as a high compliment.
But… ew. It’s still gross.