During a historical era marked significantly by the global proliferation of entitlement and the very-real concept that everyone-is-struggling-with-something-or-another, it’s natural to sometimes lose sight of those elements around us that manage to make everything better.
You know, those things that we should be thankful for, as opposed to just whining about what we don’t have or what cruel tricks the universe is playing on us at any given time. In short, it’s time to give thanks.
Obviously, my intent here is not to minimalize real-life struggles people are going through — those things are very real. No, mine is an effort to compartmentalize, if even for a brief moment in time. To take this break of Thanksgiving to breathe a deep sigh, step back from a world that is seemingly handing out more uppercuts than hugs these days, and truly appreciate the things, and people, that offer a respite from everything else.
So, without going further down this rabbit hole, I’m plunging forward with an opportunity to recognize all that is around me that helps make my own existence a little nicer. Let’s do this.
- I’m thankful for my wife and daughter. When I need a cheerleader, they both jump to the front. When I need to be knocked down a notch (maybe just as important), they’re at the ready. Our game nights, nature walks, joke sessions and snuggles on the couch are probably the greatest forms of mental-health medication I receive.
- I’m thankful God granted us food made out of meat. Now, hold on. I’m not bashing anybody who goes another way with their dietary habits. To each their own, right? But meat is good, and I am thankful for it.
- I’m thankful that I will be driving south this Christmas with my girls to see my mom. There is no greater gift for me than watching my mom and my daughter share a book together or have a laugh at my expense. Well, to be fair, I wouldn’t be upset if they chose another target now and then, but... whatever. I just like hearing them laugh together.
- I’m thankful that I plan on waking up Thanksgiving morning in a warm bed, around people I love. In that vein, I’m thankful for the men and women who volunteered to protect us by joining the armed forces, or police or fire departments, or whatever type of service they actively decided to sign on for — heroes. They are heroes, out there putting the rest of us over themselves. Thank you.
- I’m thankful for the people I lost this year. It’s not that I’m happy they’re gone, but I’m grateful I got to know them first before they embarked on their next adventure. Some of these losses hurt — like, really, really, really hurt. But they hurt so much because they gave me so much love when they were here, and because they will continue to have a place in my heart as long as it beats.
- I’m thankful for the people I get to work with every single day, and those who have moved on to new jobs or opportunities, as well. It is safe to say that every single person who has worked at the Coastal Point has made a mark, or continues to do so today, and for that I am grateful. Yes, I swear a lot. And, again, I do lose my top quite a bit around here, particularly on deadline days. But that’s because I’m a lunatic. That’s no reflection on them.
- I’m thankful for turkey. Did I cover that earlier? Regardless, I’m thankful for it.
- I’m thankful for my sister, her husband and her three beautiful sons. I don’t get to see them nearly as much as I’d like, but they are always in my heart and mind.
- I’m thankful that I’m not a fan of the Seattle Seahawks this season. I mean... yikes. Could you imagine rooting for a team that is just going down in flames like this one is this year? On a related topic, I’m thankful for my best bud, Shaun Lambert — a devoted fan of, you guessed it, the Seattle Seahawks.
- I’m thankful for the sounds of children playing, seagulls squawking, the sun coming over the horizon, the sun disappearing over the horizon, leaves changing colors, a breeze on a hot day, a fire on a cold day, a stranger randomly saying hello on the sidewalk, the smell of freshly-cut grass, the sounds of waves crashing on the sand and any number of other pleasures that are around us nearly every single day, but we don’t always take the time to appreciate. There is good everywhere, folks. We just have to notice it.
- I’m thankful for our readers and advertisers, along with the people who are kind enough to take time out of their days to answer our questions. Ours is a labor of love, and we always aim to inform, entertain and educate with our paper. We wouldn’t be able to do any of this stuff without your support.
- I’m thankful for three-point baskets, kickoff returns for touchdowns, a well-turned double play and shorthanded goals on the ice. Sports are my reality television shows, and it is a pleasure to watch people do things that shock the senses.
- I’m thankful for love. For hope. For kindness. For people walking an extra couple steps to put away their shopping carts. For overtipping hardworking servers. For saying “Please” and “Thank you.”
- I’m thankful for turkey. Did I mention that already?