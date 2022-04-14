At its core, Easter is about rebirth.
Christianity celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ this time of year, and the end to the Lenten season and all the personal sacrifices that come with it. It is about the dawn of a new day and elevation.
Because it takes place in spring, we often equate it with flowers bursting through the soil and life restored. In short, it is not about the end of something or a static singular day as much as it is a starting point — launching the world into a new day.
For our community, particularly in the eastern part of our area, Easter typically brings with it the dawn of a new “alive season.” Egg hunts, spring festivals and the opening of so many businesses that closed their doors for the winter months mark the unofficial arrival of our next few months of activity.
A trot east down Garfield Parkway inevitably brings smiles as one is greeted by the amazing explosion of beauty and color provided by the flowers the Town presents to its guests and residents each year, and the hustle and bustle of movement in the shops and on the sidewalks brings a smile to my face each time.
The offseason is awesome, and you won’t get any arguments from me. But seeing things come back to life each year reminds me of what it is that makes this community so special, to so many people.
Many of the folks who come here for their vacations or to retire do so because of the joys they’ve experienced in the past at our beach towns — be it Bethany or Fenwick Island or South Bethany or Middlesex Beach or wherever. They remember getting cones at Kohr Brothers, or eating a meal at a restaurant that became a family tradition over the years or hearing seagulls squawk while they fall asleep on the sand.
I think often of my own warm memories of coming to Bethany Beach for vacation every summer as a kid. Having dinners with my grandparents every night and throwing catch with my dad outside after dinner. I remember playing basketball downtown during the day, running over to make my own sundae at one of the shops and heading to the beach to try to find my mom, who was always hunkered down with a book, not caring about any potential sun damage to her skin as she just basked in some warmth and solitude.
I mean, you know, before I got there looking for money so I could play mini-golf.
It was the best week of the year, and I’m confident in speaking for every member of my family when I say that. Yes, the beach and boardwalk were all incredibly fun, especially as kids — but it was that time with family that made it so memorable.
My dad wasn’t running out the door to get to work in the morning. My mom wasn’t grading papers at night. My grandparents weren’t packing up and leaving the day after arriving. It was us, being together, united at this incredible place that seemed to create new memories every second of every day. Memories that would carry us through the next fall, winter and spring until our next trip here.
And that’s what I was thinking when I was down in Bethany recently with my daughter, soaking in the beauty of those flowers when coming into town and smiling as shopkeepers were prepping for the season. I laughed while my daughter pulled me by the arm to go play in the arcade, as I did to my dad many years ago, and I couldn’t help but feel a wave of nostalgia as she climbed on the boardwalk railing to see what magic was happening beneath her.
I guess I take for granted what we have around us sometimes. I get so narrow-focused on my job and responsibilities and everything else that I seem to forget I’m right where so many of my wonderful childhood memories took place, and where my daughter is making so many of her own right now.
And where so many other people will be coming soon to make their own.
It’s probably natural for so many of us to complain about the growth we have experienced throughout our community over these past two decades and the changes that we’ve all seen take place. There’s an old axiom around here that the “come-heres” arrive and want to close the door behind us, not letting anybody else in and bemoaning all the new “come-heres” that will follow.
And that’s funny because it’s true.
Of course, it’s not just the “come-heres” with great memories of the area, particularly in our beach towns. I love hearing the locals talk about bowling or going to dances in Bethany, or having summer places in Fenwick or just their general stories about this once being one giant community, as opposed to a bunch of developments and provincial towns.
Get out and enjoy the rebirth taking place all around us. Bask in your own memories, while taking the time to make some new ones. And, please, enjoy your Easter.
We’re all ridiculously lucky to be here.