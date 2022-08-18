Those of us of a certain age — or younger ones with an affinity for what can now best be termed as “nostalgic pop-culture references” — fondly remember the music that would play in one of the over-the-top and silly chase scenes in the old Benny Hill show.
It was a fast-paced and zany tune, and perfectly captured the absurdity that we were watching before us. To this day, that wacky song goes through my head whenever I watch something ridiculous play out in front of me, like my daughter being chased by our cat and dog, or politicians doing... well, politician-type things.
I even try to mentally attach the song to things that I wasn’t fortunate enough to see firsthand if the description alone causes the type of mental imagery that could invoke said tune. For instance, I present to you the adrenaline-pumping chase that took place between Oregon authorities and Jesse B. Shaw on Sunday, Aug. 14, per an article on foxnews.com.
Shaw, who reportedly had arrest warrants hanging over him for delivery of meth, eluding arrest and a state parole board violation, and was also wanted for allegedly stealing a car, was spotted by law enforcement driving an excavator on a property in Washington County, police said. An excavator, if you weren’t aware, normally moves around at a speed of 4 to 6 mph, according to equipmentworld.com.
So, Shaw did what he thought was most prudent, given his current situation, and decided to try to get away before he could be brought into custody, according to police. In this instance, that meant leading police on a “chase” of more than a half-mile in his excavator, while police pursued him.
By walking.
To absolutely nobody’s surprise, excluding maybe Shaw, police were able to apprehend him, and in the process, he picked up another charge, of eluding police. I’m not quite certain what Shaw thought would happen as he was slinking away from his pursuers, but I just can’t help imagine that Benny Hill song being slowed down to 33 RPM on an old turntable as he tried his “slowaway.”
Perhaps he should have tried a costume instead if he really wanted to elude arrest.
Take Joshua Dobson, for instance.
The 18-year-old United Kingdom resident was apparently wanted in connection with a stolen car, according to Fox. As police searched for him at his home in Rochdale, he wasn’t immediately spotted, per law enforcement. Then something happened, and it’s “bearly” believable.
“When we went to arrest him, our officers noticed a large bear breathing in the address before finding Dobson inside,” according to police.
I should probably offer some clarity on two points here: First, the large bear in question was described as a giant stuffed teddy bear. This was not a case of a grizzly bear with a breathing disorder living in the home. Second, the police were, in fact, suggesting that Dobson was inside the bear.
They pulled the suspect out of the stuffed bear, and he was charged with motor vehicle theft, driving while disqualified, leaving a gas station without paying and violating the sanctity of a stuffed animal.
Editor’s note: I absolutely made up that last charge. But I promise you the next part is completely and deliciously true.
Rochdale authorities said Dobson was officially sentenced last week on the charges, and will spend nine months in prison. They added a nice little quip: “Hopefully he has a bearable time inside.”
Our final little trip into a Benny Hill-inspired situation takes place in, of all spots, sunny Florida — where an animated mouse reigns supreme, mosquitos the size of excavators steal your blood faster than Congress and one zany thing after another seems to take place by the hour. In fact, if the powers that be in the Sunshine State could figure out a copyright arrangement with Benny Hill’s estate, that theme tune would be an excellent state song.
Regardless, police said they arrested Rochelle Wright following a domestic dispute with her boyfriend of 20 years. She has been charged with domestic assault, according to a criminal complaint secured by Fox News Digital.
This is a “rare” case, for sure.
According to the complaining, Wright and her boyfriend were a bit intoxicated inside their Tarpon Springs home when things got heated. She then threw a piece of uncooked steak at the man while he was sitting on a chair, according to police. She admitted to throwing the steak, according to police, because she was tired of the arguing.
I mean, and I know I’m going to “butcher” this, let he (or she) that is without sin cast the first piece of raw meat.