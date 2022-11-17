There’s such thing as a Guinness World Records Day.
No, really. I’m not kidding. There is a day completely dedicated — in every corner of the world, mind you — to people trying to break world records. And it’s not an entirely new effort either, mind you. The most recent one, which took place Nov. 10, was the 19th annual event.
This sounds kind of goofy, right? A bunch of people practicing for months to potentially break a record that will have zero impact on the way any of us live our lives isn’t exactly material for a $99.99 pay-per-view extravaganza that will keep people home on a random fall Thursday night. But, you know what? It doesn’t have to be.
This is about people chasing a dream. Of reaching new heights the likes of which our global society has never before seen. It is about endurance and discipline and... solving a bunch of Rubik’s Cubes while skateboarding. For the record, British student George Scholey made his way into history by solving 500 rotating puzzles while skateboarding, per Reuters, and yet again by solving 6,931 of them in a 24-hour period.
Legendary. It’s right up there with Jesse Owens metaphorically jamming his thumb in the eye of Adolf Hitler in the 1936 Summer Olympics, Wilt Chamberlain pouring in 100 points in one NBA game and Amazi spinning 25 hula hoops simultaneously while on stilts.
Yeah, that happened, too. Performance artist Mariam Olayiwola, a.k.a. Amazi, did that in London to make her mark on the world. How about Liberty Barros, the self-described “flexi dancer?” The 14-year-old completed the fastest 20-meter backbend knee lock, walking the distance in 22 seconds.
If you don’t know of the top of your head what a “backbend knee lock” is, don’t feel bad. I didn’t either until I found myself Googling the term after reading this article. Suffice it to say that Barros is known as a gifted contortionist, and the picture I found reminded me of how my body felt the morning after I tried playing basketball a few years ago during a severe, but temporary, bout of age and fitness denial.
“Guinness World Records Day is a global celebration of the superlative,” explained Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, per Reuters. “We’ve all got skills, we’ve all got party tricks, but are they good enough to make it into the Guinness World Records book? Are they extreme enough? We see hundreds of attempts in lots of different countries.”
Indeed. Junji Nakasone earned a little sunshine on Japan when he rolled three basketballs from one outstretched arm to the other across his chest 56 times. That’s not a typo, folks. That’s a world record. Want more? I got you. Ammar Ahmed Alkhudhiri and Abdulla Saeed Alhattawi combined two skills in Dubai — one performed a wheelie on a quad bike, according to Reuters, with the front wheel off the ground, as the other sat on top, bouncing a football on one foot an astonishing 70 times.
This is the stuff dreams are made of, right? It’s crazy to think that in the zillion years this planet has been collecting dust, we happen to be alive during the exact same time as Guinness World Records Day. It’s humbling, to say the least.
Nicolas Montes de Oca, from Mexico, earned three world records, and that has to make him close to becoming a deity of some sort, right? He did 23 single-arm handstands in one minute, 41 total handstands in one minute, and most alternating single-arm handstands in one minute with a mind-blowing 32 repetitions. I’ve never seen Point Publisher Susan Lyons do more than 30 single-arm handstands in one minute, for the record, so that’s some heady stuff.
Orlando, Fla., is kind of known for mind-blowing entertainment, but has it ever truly been as glorious as it was on Guinness World Records Day 2022? Dinesh Sunar did 21 backward somersaults while blindfolded — in one minute, mind you. Also known as a magical and fun place (possibly not), China saw cyclist Zhang Jing Kun do 14 bunny hops onto a bar in a minute.
One minute for both of those feats? You know what I do in one minute? No, really. Anybody have an idea? I’m drawing a blank. There might be literally nothing I can do in one minute anymore. It takes me a half-hour to make Minute Rice these days.
When I was about 10 years old, my best friend and I decided we were going to try to get into the Guinness Book of World Records, and settled on pole-sitting as a task we could accomplish by setting our minds to it. I think we were actually inspired by an episode of “MASH.”
We went all-out. Made sandwiches. Got comic books. Climbed on top of a swing set and got ready to live there for about two months, if I remember correctly. Sandwiches got eaten about five minutes later. We were shooting hoops about 20 minutes after that.
Should have done the backbend knee locks.