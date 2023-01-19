January is drunk.
It’s the only thing that makes sense. After a frigid Christmas week that saw Jack Frost nipping at our, well, everythings, January’s weather has bounced from short sleeves to hoodies to heavy coats to rain gear, and that was just on Tuesday.
By the way, wouldn’t we all save a lot of time if the weather reports simply told us what to wear?
“Good morning, folks. Today’s weather is jeans and a nice long-sleeved shirt. Bring a light jacket for tonight, though. It will become light jacket degrees right after the sun goes down, and the barometric pressure is keep an umbrella in your back seat.”
Right? Why are so many of you shaking your heads and wondering how much paste I consumed as a child? I mean, if people didn’t want us to eat paste, they shouldn’t have...
But I digress.
January is drunk. That’s where we were. And I’m not talking about just the weather, either. We all had so many high hopes for 2023, simply because of all that we have endured the last few years. By default, if for no other reason, 2023 should easily be one of the greatest years the world has ever seen. It’s like following three horrible comedians in a row on stage — there is no reason the audience shouldn’t welcome you with open arms and be willing to give you every benefit of doubt they could muster after the train-wreck of performances they just witnessed.
Unless you stink, that is. Then their patience goes haywire, the catcalls start and random tomatoes and batteries start getting winged at your head. I fear that’s where we’re heading now.
Look, 2020 was a different kind of breed altogether. The appearance of COVID-19 caused the world, and nation, to enter a collective hysteria. By the way, we aren’t here today to debate any of this stuff. We’ve all done that amongst ourselves for far too long, and we’ve gotten nowhere. The facts of the matter are that everything changed. People died. Families mourned. Businesses suffered.
Stores and restaurants had to close their doors. States and counties banned people from crossing lines, masks covered our faces, the economy tanked as people made less money and things cost more money. For the love of all that is holy, we were short on toilet paper. Toilet paper!
Because we’re a fairly resilient species, we collectively trudged through it, even while we tore each other apart believing that we were smarter than others.
A wild election between two old dudes tore us apart a little more. Again, we argued amongst ourselves over which old dude was worse. Again, we didn’t convince each other of anything. George Floyd was killed by police, and protests and clashes erupted all over the country. So, we argued some more.
But then January 2021 came. It just had to be better, right? Wrong. Remember Jan. 6? No matter what side you fell on, that was not a good day. Again, we argued amongst ourselves over which side was right. Again, we didn’t convince each other of anything.
And the virus didn’t magically disappear, either, did it? Vaccines hit the scene, and, again, we fought and scratched and argued and protested. Sometimes, we did great things to help others. But, again, businesses suffered. Again, more people died. Again, more people wept.
But, 2022... that was going to be the year. Vaccines and boosters remained controversial, but normalcy began creeping back into the world. Events that hadn’t been held in a few years — like Operation SEAs the Day and the Senior League Softball World Series here locally — came back and drew crowds.
Businesses were able to welcome back customers with open arms and were champing at the bit to help people out and do great new things. You see, many had to “pivot” to new techniques to stay afloat during the pandemic restrictions, and there was a ton of optimism that adding the new stuff to the old stuff would result in new heights.
But there weren’t any workers to help. Some people got pretty comfortable with new jobs they had to find that kept them working from home. The number of foreign workers — those young students from abroad that so often helped our small businesses operate during the busy summer months — well, that dropped drastically. So, again, 2022 kind of stunk for many.
And here we have a drunk January that has seen weird weather, the loss of Lisa Marie Presley, Jeff Beck, Robbie Bachman, Adam Rich and Robby Knievel, amongst others. A professional football player had to have his life saved on the field of play. War continues to rage in Ukraine. And we still fight and argue. And no minds have changed.
Here’s to a sober February. We’ve earned one.