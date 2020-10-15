The American public will learn in less than three weeks who they have democratically elected to fill the highest position in all the land. Well, in less than three weeks the American public will start to put itself through an excruciating, bile-filled, partisan, whiney, tone-deaf exercise into the banal where lawyers, judges, stuffed shirts and every cretin with a second of airtime will be telling us what just happened, what happens next and why no other opinion matters outside the words coming out of that person’s individual mouth at that particular time.
Give me a second. That was a long sentence. I need to get my wind back. I’m fat and old. Don’t judge me.
There is no way to really know what’s going to happen in this election. We’ve certainly learned this lesson, right? Four years ago, it was generally assumed that Hillary Clinton would be waltzing into the big chair in a pantsuit, and the 2000 election left us learning about things like “hanging chads” and Tipper Gores.
Let us pray that we never have to experience anything like that again.
But we know this is going to get pretty disgusting, right? We know families will continue to be torn apart, friendships will keep disappearing into the mist and 24-hour news stations will continue to put their most incendiary hosts on during primetime.
Remember when families used to gather around the television together to watch “The Waltons”? Now we turn the channel to the specific hate-laced flavor of our choice and get mad all night at half the country while some person who arrived to work in a limousine tells us why our lives are so awful.
These last few weeks before the election are going to stink. The days following the election are going to stink. And the weeks and months that will follow will carry their own special brand of stink. For generations, Americans have braced themselves for some form of “October surprise” each election cycle. The real surprise, this time around, will be if the two major parties don’t each do something that makes us want to hurl in our coffee cups.
But, really, we should all expect this behavior from organizations that are trying to keep or gain power, right? Politics isn’t for wimps, and it would be naive to believe that the parties will all of a sudden cloak themselves in morality and ethics to try to do the right thing for the people of these United States of America.
But here is where we have to reclaim all that is good in this nation.
We are a country founded on the idea that we can govern and lead ourselves, with elected officials doing our bidding so the rest of us can go about our day-to-day lives. We don’t elect people to rule us, contrary to popular opinion — we elect people to do and vote as we say.
Our country, like humanity itself, ebbs and flows with the times. There are occasions we feel more liberal about things, while other eras call for more conservative approaches to the world. We elect people in different intervals to reflect the way our society has evolved. We do not, under any circumstances, elect people we desire to control our lives.
That’s not how this is supposed to work.
But it’s all-too-often how it does work. We demonize representatives who don’t agree with our personal beliefs, argue and bicker with fellow citizens who disagree with what our particular political leaders tell us to believe and parrot talking points pushed forth by people wanting to win another election to maintain the life they are currently leading at our pleasure and expense.
Just take a look at your political-opinion-media (it stopped being “social media” once we moved on from sharing about our families, bar-hopping habits and meals to focusing on doing the bidding of others by insulting each other). It’s like any cable news show featuring talking heads of the parties anymore, filled with memes, lies, links and pettiness.
Here’s a tip to consider: If you say “drank the Kool-Aid” or “sheeple” or “Republi-CONS” or share a link from an organization that is obviously motivated to promote one thought over another, well, guess what? You drank the Kool-Aid and became sheeple to the people you are purporting to represent.
Break the chains, folks. We get better by disagreeing and reaching decisions by considering all angles. It is not treason to have a different thought on how to do things, it is treasonous to silence people who have different ideas on how to do things.
Do you think Microsoft or Exxon or Wal-Mart have boards staffed by people who share one specific thought, or do you think they listen to all ideas and make smart decisions?
It’s our country — not the politicians’. Let’s remember that.