There are certain things that just scream “summer” at the beach.
Finding myself having to shave three different times while waiting to turn left when I leave the office is one of them. As is my ability to generate astronomical amounts of sweat by daring to take on something as physically challenging as answering my phone while sitting on the front porch, or struggling to find air when the humidity climbs so high that it feels like conjoined elephants have sat upon my chest and...
But I digress.
Of course, there are certainly the positives as well. The scent of boardwalk fries wafting through the air while walking through Bethany, or excited children filling their bags with candy at a shop in Fenwick Island, or the sight of parents hauling their kids and beach items across Route 1 in South Bethany or Middlesex to go make new memories together at the beach, or, conversely, to go back home and begin the epic battle of person vs. sand that we all get to partake in after a long day on the shore.
There are mosquitos and lightning bugs, outdoor concerts and flash lightning storms that paint the night’s sky. We see giant fish being pulled into boats and fishhooks being yanked out of feet and hands.
And fireworks. Oh, the fireworks.
There is no holiday that celebrates all the good about summer like July 4. Think of some of the things we consider to be iconic American institutions and their link to July 4. Hotdogs? Check. Baseball? Check. Apple pie? Check. Crushing debt and an insistence on continuing to run up credit cards in the interest of fun in the sun? Check. Fireworks exploding over the beach and uniting all of us in one sweaty conglomeration of freedom-loving patriots for at least one night?
Not so fast.
Bethany Beach officials announced last Friday that there would be no fireworks show this July 4, and that the pyrotechnics display would instead be moved to Labor Day weekend. The reason for the change, according to town officials, is continued work on the beach replenishment project, and that there is no option to light up the sky because of the extended work being done, and the logistical headaches that come from that.
When you consider that July 4 is not only a massively-important holiday for vacationers who book their Independence Day places months in advance at a stupendously high cost, but also for the business owners who rely on the holiday to get them through the rest of the year, you can see why there is such angst. That hit to holiday business is an even bigger deal now following several years of a pandemic-driven economic disaster that has threatened the livelihood of a significant number of small-business owners.
Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman said she understands the blowback from area businesses, but she said she has also heard from others who feel the Labor Day fireworks will help boost business at the sometimes-lagging end-of-summer season.
“So being opposed to canceling the fireworks is not unanimous,” she explained.
Maybe not. And I do get what she’s saying. She added that the Town considered several options. A launch from Ocean View Parkway wouldn’t work because the area is too small, she said, and she added that shooting them from a barge off the coast wouldn’t work because, as they learned from a previous holiday, the ocean’s waves make it much harder than it would be in a bay or lake, and that the cost would be an additional $10,000 to $15,000.
“We tried practically everything we could think of,” said Hardiman. “Sea Colony is not wide enough. We’re disappointed to have to cancel, too, but we felt we had no other choice.”
It stinks.
And it’s not only an economic-based stink, either. It stinks that Bethany Beach will not be the place of memories this year for families who have maybe made a tradition out of watching the fireworks together from the same little swatch of sand they have inhabited for decades. It stinks that people will be heading to other places to celebrate the Fourth and that there will probably be more folks launching fireworks in my neighborhood now as a result, making my dog go even more bananas than normal.
And it stinks that the decision-makers and movers and shakers behind replenishment efforts couldn’t factor in this area’s most important and impactful non-religious holiday when mapping out their plans.
So, yes. The parade will still happen in downtown Bethany Beach, and people will still celebrate. Families will find fireworks and will still fly the red, white and blue. But this still stinks.
And it’s a stink that will linger for a while for many.