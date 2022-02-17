Though agriculture and real estate are unquestionably critically important facets of our local economy, tourism still drives the metaphorical engine.
And, honestly, it’s easy to make a connection to tourism when speaking of the economic impact of both agriculture and real estate. More people visiting the area means more people at farmers’ markets, local grocery stores and produce stands, while a good amount of the real-estate transactions are second homes people buy as rental investments. Those purchases often result in goods purchased for those homes, small and large construction projects that employ local contractors, and so on and so on. A lot of this is connected, one way or another.
With such import placed on our tourism revenue in terms of driving our economy, it’s critical that we maximize this industry to the best of our abilities, without necessarily risking our quality of life. And, yeah, therein lies the rub, right? Attracting people to our oasis by the shore pumps money into our economy, but it also impacts our infrastructure, taxing the limits of our roads, aquifers, first-responder capabilities and sewer systems.
For those who live and work here full-time and rely on that seasonal business, well, there really is about 20 weeks a year to “make it happen.” Sure, shoulder-season festivals and events have extended that window by drawing vacationers to our area, and that is a delightful boon to supplement those “earning weeks.” But how do we make those 20 weeks even better for our small-business owners, and the employees that rely on robust small businesses?
By not making it worse. That’s a good start.
Pandemic restrictions over the past two-plus years hurt a lot of our businesses. They hurt businesses around the globe. We’re not going to get into a raging debate over the efficacy of those restrictions or what could have been done differently because, honestly, we’re dealing with just provable facts in this space. And a provable fact is that by many restaurants and shops having to close their doors or alter their methods of engaging in commerce, that hurt their bottom lines — particularly two years ago when the restrictions were quite, ahem, restrictive.
And then last summer, when some of these things began to ease and most everything was back to being “open for business,” another element made its way into the horrible equation for small businesses, particularly in our beach towns where a lot of these shops and restaurants are more seasonal by nature — there weren’t any employees to help them run their businesses or serve their customers.
It impacted nearly every corner of local industry. Restaurants couldn’t get enough employees to maintain regular business hours in many instances. Shop owners were burnt out from having to carry an even-heavier load than normal. Landscapers, construction companies, delivery services... you name it. In what was supposed to be a “rebound year,” the lack of available workers caused it to be another year of struggle. Another year of vulnerability to a changing world.
We’ve all heard the narrative: “Young people don’t want to work anymore. That’s the problem.”
I’m not really buying it. Young people today are frankly busier with other things these days, in my opinion. Look at how many kids do travel ball now. Or specialized summer camps. Or community-service efforts to bolster their college admission chances.
To me and my feeble little mind, a bigger problem locally has been the lack of foreign workers in our area for the past few summers. A visa cap, along with travel restrictions due to COVID, has reduced the number of foreign students we had seen come to fill our jobs over the past few decades. Just think back maybe five years — do you remember all the Bulgarian, Romanian, Latvian and Russian (just to name a few) students who worked in nearly every business we have?
They not only filled important roles in aiding our economy — they also brought different life experiences and color to our area. Many stayed for longer than just a summer to work, and eventually became citizens. They integrated themselves into our community, and made it better. Businesses thrived with these hard workers who often took on several jobs.
Recently, a bipartisan letter signed by 35 U.S. senators — including both from Delaware — was sent to the Departments of Homeland Security (DHS) and Labor, requesting the administration release the maximum allowable number of H-2B visas for this year. According to the Ripon Advance, 20,000 of these visas have been released for this year, out of a potential 64,716 that DHS is authorized to release.
This is not a call to “open the borders” and change the way we do things. It is a request to return an economic driver that can literally save some of our local businesses as they prepare for what they hope will be a busy season. This one shouldn’t be all that hard.