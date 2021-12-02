One of my favorite television shows to ever come down the pike is the Emmy-winning Apple TV offering “Ted Lasso.”
It features “Saturday Night Live” alumnus Jason Sudeikis, who plays an American college football coach enlisted by a major European club to coach their football team — which, obviously, is soccer. Not only has Lasso never coached soccer before, but he doesn’t understand the rules or terminology, and knows nothing about the players.
He was basically “hired to fail,” as the owner is a recently-divorced woman whose publicly-philandering husband adored the team, and she wanted to bring it down in flames by hiring a person who had no chance to succeed.
It’s a classic “fish out of water” story, and a bit too reminiscent of the plot to the original “Major League” movie, but Lasso’s never-ending positivity, sincere desire to help his coaches and players succeed, and genuine affection for the owner and everyone around the team nets results, both on and off the pitch. The show succeeds not because of gritty intrigue, slapstick humor or shock and awe — it works because Ted is an insanely nice guy who cares about every single person he encounters, and that makes the characters in the show and the viewers feel good.
Simple, right? Ted Lasso is a show, and character, people want to watch because Ted is a nice guy who cares about people.
Our community lost its own version of Ted Lasso recently. Andy Lyons, married to our publisher for the last 43 years, father to three of the kindest people I have ever known, and grandfather to eight stunningly-shining lights for our area’s future, passed away last week, taking his contagious smile and gift for inspiring others to his next journey.
Andy enjoyed a long career in the construction industry and was one of the early members of Contractors for a Cause — a collective of local builders and contractors who have dedicated themselves to doing things for the community. Perhaps their most well-known effort has been teaming up with the Justin Jennings Foundation to build Justin’s Beach House, a respite home for families dealing with cancer who could really use a nice break away from their troubles and enjoy a nice stay at the beach.
Andy loved his job, he once told me, largely because he could enjoy seeing a finished product, and because he made so many friends, amongst both other contractors and his clients. He never mentioned that it paid well, or tooted his own horn about his accomplishments. No, to Andy, it was about relationships. Everything was about relationships to Andy.
And there was no closer or more endearing relationship to Andy than his family.
He would light up when around his siblings and cousins, and there was a twinkle in his eye whenever he was around his “gal,” Susan. He enjoyed each of his grandchildren the way each grandchild on the planet deserves to be enjoyed. His children, Andrew Jr., Sarah and Emily, were his collective treasure, and he delighted in their spouses and the families they began when they grew up and started their own lives.
I always enjoyed watching the special and unique relationship he had with each of them individually. His son was truly his best friend. Emily was his constant companion and co-worker for a while, and always his baby girl. Sarah and Andy shared softball, and their love of coaching.
Ah, coaching. Construction was Andy’s career. Family his life. Coaching his passion.
While he genuinely loved the game, Andy, like Ted Lasso, was most moved by the people he was able to impact. By all accounts, Andy was that coach who prompted players to be their best by believing in them, and convincing them to believe in themselves. He was not going to scream and holler and throw his visor into the stratosphere. He was more inclined to clap, put a hand on your shoulder, make eye contact and say, “You got this.”
He was that kind of friend, as well.
I was fortunate enough to consider Andy my friend for more than 20 years. We joked that we shared a wife in Susan — I was the daytime husband, while Andy had nights and weekends. To that end, we also joked that we probably deserved some degree of hazard pay for that duty, and...
But I digress.
To me, as one member of Andy’s never-ending list of friends, his gift was Andy. It’s really that simple. He was quick to smile, loved a respectful discussion/argument, was eager to always learn new things and exhibited a degree of gentleness that almost stole your breath. Andy loved. That’s the best description I could offer. He loved.
We went to a Ravens game together once when the home team was absolutely annihilated, and Andy smiled, talking about what a beautiful day it was and how thankful he was to be out enjoying it. We were watching a sketchy weather report before going to a show at Freeman Stage together, and Andy shrugged and said, “Grass needs to drink, too.” He stood next to me before my wedding and wished me every bit as much happiness as his family had given him. He called me every single Veterans Day, without fail, to say thanks.
I hope you met Andy. I truly do. If you did, you made a friend that very day. One who loved you.
Rest easy, Big Andy. Know that you made one corner of this world a better place just by the gift of you.