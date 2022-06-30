Ah, the good ole days.
Nowadays, we hear more and more about “the way things used to be,” and how “America has lost its way.” We’re told that this great experiment of a nation that we love so much used to be the land of opportunity — offering a chance for people of all backgrounds, genders, faiths and identities to come to our friendly shores and blaze their own path. We presented a nation where people could succeed based on merit and effort, and that the government was just there to ensure a level playing field and to create and enforce laws equally, with no predisposition granted.
You’ve heard this, right? We’ve all heard this. We’ve heard this for generation after generation after generation.
Only, that view is often seen through rose-colored glasses. Or, to be more precise, red-white-and-blue-colored glasses. We’ve always had blemishes. We’ve always had warts. And for a long time we had a system that permitted, and often encouraged, actual human beings to be bought and sold and owned like luggage. We fought a whole war over it. Look it up. That’s a lot more than blemishes and warts.
There has been strife and inequality and oppression and hatred and greed since Christopher Columbus or pilgrims or Vikings or Keith Richards first landed on our shores. It’s as American as apple pie or crippling debt. The strong get stronger, the weak get weaker and everybody in between gets ignored or tossed aside until the middle implodes upon itself and disappears into the ether.
But there is still good, folks. So much good.
And that good comes in the form of people. Of you. Of your neighbors and local business owners and that kid walking her dog down the street and so many others. When we strip away the hatred and small-mindedness and political strife and fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers, what we’re often left with is people with big hearts.
Editor’s Note: I’m a Ravens fan. Also, I’m the editor. The Steelers joke hereby stands.
See, what truly makes America great is not the people wearing “R” or “D” uniforms in Washington, or 24-hour “news” programming telling us what to believe or who to hate. It’s not memes or social media posts or YouTube videos or reality television telling us how to live our lives.
It’s actually living our lives. And we do it every day when nobody’s looking.
We check in on our neighbors when they’re not feeling great. We raise money for families who have lost everything in fires, without first checking to see who they voted for or how they feel about the current red-hot issue of the day. We love and support our troops, even when we disagree over their current missions or where they might be laying their heads at night.
We’re people. We’re big-dream, big-hearted people who want our local schools to be great and for our children to grow up respectful and caring. We don’t like seeing kids get bullied or innocent people be robbed of their belongings or endangered by other people who simply can’t behave like, well, people.
We see greatness in the actions of people every day. Our local police officers risk life and limb every time they approach a vehicle to issue a speeding ticket or answer a call for a domestic violence situation, but they still show up every day. Our volunteer firefighters leave their family dinner tables to rush off to a stranger’s home, while the EMTs and paramedics utilize their training and courage to literally save lives more times than we can count.
We see Lions Clubs present hospital beds to people in need, contractors build ramps for people to gain access to their homes when they need a little assistance and social organizations raise money to present scholarships to local students. We’ve seen local HOAs make donations to worthy causes, accountants donate their time to help struggling people file their taxes and people of every shape or form gather together to volunteer to help Special Olympic athletes have the best experience possible.
Do we still innovate? Heck yeah, we do.
Besides the technological contributions to the world via our Silicon Valley folks, our business people had to pivot and recalculate during the recent years of living in a pandemic-drenched world maybe more than at any other time of our history. Restaurants upped their to-go and delivery games. Real estate transactions were made virtual. Shops did sidewalk sales and increased their Internet presence to compensate for the restrictions and safety precautions we all were under.
We’re still Americans, and we’re still great. That’s not boastful garble. It’s real. We just have to remember that our greatness comes from the hearts and minds of our citizens, and not our institutions.
We can create our own good new days. We have that in us.