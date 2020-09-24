One of my favorite pieces of nostalgia from my time in the service was the random conversations I would have with different people. Why did you join? Do you have a girl back home? How did you manage to get your credit score over 65?
You know — typical stuff.
One talk that has stuck with me most vividly was a group conversation at an adult-beverage establishment in Jacksonville, N.C. We were taking on the hypothetical question of how you would spend your time if you were told you had 24 hours to live.
“I’d go visit my mom,” was shared more than once.
“I’d marry my girl so she could get my insurance money,” received a bunch of head nods from around the table, as did some ideas that were not suitable for print, as you might imagine.
“I’d go to central Ohio,” said one guy, who, interestingly enough, was not from central Ohio.
“Why would you pick central Ohio?”
“Because I went there with my family once for a long weekend, and every day seemed to take a zillion years.”
Right now, I’m thinking about moving to central Ohio.
Time is moving too fast these days. My age now has a “5” at the start. My beard has a lot more salt than pepper. And my daughter — my late-in-life miracle that came straight down from Heaven and into my arms — just started kindergarten. I’m not ready for this. I’m not ready for any of this.
Of course, this is a weird year to start school. To be fair, it’s also a weird year to finish school, a weird year to be in the midst of one’s school career and a weird year to be an educator. I guess we could have just put the words “weird year” and been completely fine.
But for this column, for this week, let’s focus on the school thing.
To be more specific, let’s focus on my little bundle of joy taking her skills to the classroom, and the fact that, like, three weeks ago, I was holding her in my arms at the hospital after she presented herself to the world in a delivery room in Salisbury, Md.
Obviously, it wasn’t three weeks ago, but it feels that way, in so many ways. In other ways, it feels like a jillion years ago, because it’s hard to clearly remember life before her. There’s a weird sense of time with her, probably because she has stolen my ability to sleep like a normal person since the first time she screamed me awake at 1 a.m. with a cry that sounded like a mix between a hyena stuck in a bear trap and a zombie ghost pirate climbing...
But I digress.
My little girl has started school. We took her in for physical school for two days, with the rest of the week being done virtually. In the interests of full disclosure, yes, I am that parent driving everybody else crazy with all the questions — partly because I want to make sure I’m giving her every opportunity to succeed, and partly because I’m slightly less intelligent than a tube sock dipped in gasoline.
And I was worried about how she would acclimate herself into the school environment. She’s an only child, with older parents, who also saw her pre-K school get closed down and hasn’t been exposed to a school-like environment very often. I was more than a little nervous that first day.
“This is the first day since she’s been alive that I don’t know how she’s doing,” I said to her godfather, Coastal Point Technical Director Shaun Lambert, during her first day. “I honestly have no idea if she’s smiling or crying right now, and it’s killing me.”
Shaun laughed and said he was sure she was doing fine, before muttering something about leaving him alone so he could actually get some work done. Finally, at the end of the day, I made my way into the line to pick her up.
She looked nervous as a teacher led her to my car, and my hackles were raised. When the door opened she jumped into my arms, and I just knew things went poorly.
“How’d it go, Squirt?” I asked.
“It was awesome,” she said. “Everybody was nice, and my teacher is fun and she was really, really nice. I can’t wait to get to big kids’ school!”
So, I’ve been looking at real estate in central Ohio...