Lost the remote control the other night.
I’m pretty sure there’s a good number of you who just read that sentence, let out an empathetic gasp and made a mental note to hug your children a little harder tonight. Yes, the unthinkable happened — I could not find the little miracle box that fits in the palm of my hand and opens my eyes and ears to the wonders of the universe before me.
To say that panic set in would not be an overstatement. As I do every single time I can’t find what I’m looking for in less than 26 seconds, I beckoned my wife to come help me.
“Wife,” I beckoned, with a supernatural amount of grace and dignity, “I can’t find the clicker thingy that makes my programs come on.”
She came into the bedroom, giving me that same expression she often does when she mentally calculates how many hours she has been married to me, and took on a purpose that appeared to suggest she had the intention of finding my magic wand in no time flat. You know, kind of like she did with the Worcestershire sauce this weekend. Or, my keys the day before that. Or, my shoes.
But, alas, it was not where she first looked. A little puzzled, she threw me aside and started looking where I was standing. Puzzled, she pushed me back in another direction and searched that spot. Then she tossed me to another corner of the room, either believing in her heart that I kept standing in the exact location where she would find the remote, or simply looking for an excuse to exert her dominance against a ridiculously handsome man who has been known to — maybe once or twice — get under her skin.
“I have no idea where it is.”
Well, that wasn’t on my bingo card. I’m used to not being able to find things, but she always comes in on the white horse and saves the day. Granted, she tends to call me names and ridicule me a lot in the process, but I’m good with that. It’s a small price to pay to have her find what I’m looking for at any given time.
“What do you mean?”
“What do you mean, ‘What do you mean,’” she replied. “Isn’t what I said kind of self-explanatory?”
“What do you mean by saying...”
“Self-explanatory means that it should be simple enough for even you to...”
“No, I get that part. Well, now I do. I meant, what now?” I pointed at the dark television on the other side of the room.
“You could always walk up to it, push the little button that says ‘Power’ and watch it that way,” she said, in a tone that one could most certainly describe as mocking.
I had a tsunami of memories flash over my body at that point, giving me an icy chill along my fingertips and making it difficult to breathe. I was reminded of my childhood, and trying to make one of the three stations we received come in clearly while my dad barked orders.
“Push the antenna back. No, not that far back. OK, there. Now, stand on one foot, and put the other on the top, left side of the television. No, don’t move your hand. Hold this piece of aluminum foil between your upper lip and nose, and move your head around in a slow circle until I tell you to stop. No, not that fast. Great. Now we have to start over.”
I had thought that as a society we had evolved past the point of contorting ourselves into weird positions so somebody could watch Gable Kaplan and Lee Majors compete in a kayaking race on “Battle of the Network Stars” without having to piece together the action as the television picture morphed from grainy snow to “almost right” to “it’s gone again.”
Where have we failed as a species?
I chuckled at her suggestion that I walk the four steps to the television, and asked again: “What now?”
“I don’t know what to tell you,” she said. “It’s obvious you lost the remote.”
Well, yeah. If it wasn’t the 7-year-old who lost or broke something in the house, chances are pretty good yours truly had something to do with it. But this one had me scratching my head a little more than usual.
“But... I just got home from work a little while ago and haven’t even been to the bedroom before this,” I offered.
“Must have been last night.”
I watched her walk out of the room — my one and only hope of finding the remote control leaving with her. I began the slow walk to the television to turn it on when I heard her call out in the hallway.
“Hey, I found it,” she said. “It’s on the floor in the laundry room. Must have fell out when I was washing the sheets.”
Now, there were two ways I could have responded to this news. The first was to fire out something snarky about how she liked to blame me for things going missing, but look who lost the remote! The other was to recognize that her comeback would most certainly include the fact that I have never washed our sheets, and I would lose this battle if I pushed it.
“Well, look who lost the remote control this time!” I shouted.
I never did claim to be very bright.