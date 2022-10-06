There’s something in the air, and it’s all around us. Take a moment, clear your senses and just soak it in.
Focus on that constant sound of excited and almost manic chatter droning on in the background. Feel that weight in the air — it’s almost like that blanket of humidity we often get here when walking outdoors in the summer, but this one feels heavier. Darker. Close your eyes, and draw in through your nose to allow your olfactory senses to take in a smell that borders on something that, well... it does not smell good, does it?
Yes, friends, we are firmly in the midst of the political midterm season, and that means a lot of different things to a lot of different people.
It can mean hope, in the sense that a particular candidate, or slate of candidates on your side of the political scale, will assume control and more decisions will be made that align with your individual beliefs. Or it could bring panic, in that future decisions will start going the opposite direction, and you’re just not sure how that’s going to impact your life when all is said and done.
Or it could bring a shrug and a sigh — as you just know in your heart that no matter what happens, the two sides who own the most power in this country will continue to spar and grow further apart, resulting in a big steaming pile of nothing getting accomplished, and we start over the whole cycle again, flushing money and any semblance of collective decency down the toilet while talking points and easy-to-regurgitate rhetoric are shoved down our face.
Ladies and gentlemen, start your toilets.
And, look, I accept that I’m wildly cynical about our national — and, sometimes, local — politicians. But, truth be told, I’ve always been a fan of political theater. It’s almost a sociological experiment in action in my muddied mind, and I get fascinated watching the strategies that the major political parties, and ideologically-inclined news networks, utilize to incite, excite and motivate people to rush to the polls.
Look, they have more access to John Q. Public than ever before, thanks to our modern world of technology and data processing. Our buying habits are studied, our television watching is measured, we register for our online news accounts and social media puts out our beliefs and inclinations more expediently than ever before. The people who create the strategies that candidates employ to gain or retain office know who we are now by simply collecting the footprint we put out there. They see the “Likes” and comments on social media posts they put out themselves, and ascertain what’s important to us, and what pulls our emotional strings in a way that they can pounce on and use for their own devices.
The left knows it can electrify its base by scaring them with images of boogeyman conservatives who are out to set up a one-race nation that ignores the poor and rewards the wealthy over and over again. The right can trigger its side by making claims of communist-loving liberals who want to defeat our nation’s identity of hard work and, stop me if you’ve heard this before, benefit the wealthy elites of this nation while hammering down the little guy.
Both sides as of late have focused on the notion that a great percentage of our citizens feel disenfranchised and left behind. Barrack Obama used this to reach segments of our nation that maybe didn’t traditionally vote, and his 2008 election into the White House drew a higher percentage of people to the polls than since 1968, per “Denominator — United States Election Project.” Donald Trump targeted a different group of voters, and his 2016 election brought in the highest percentage of voters since that 2008 race, while the 2020 election saw a staggering 66.9 percent of our voters cast ballots. That is the highest number Denominator has on record, as both sides played the I’m-the-only-one-who-can-save-you angle to get voters out.
Let me change that a little bit: Both sides played the I’m-the-only-one-who-can-save-you-angle to get their particular voters out.
One good thing that has come out of all of this targeted messaging from the politicos out there: People are taking an interest and getting out to vote. The last midterm elections, in 2018, saw a 49.4-percent turnout, the highest since 1914. One bad thing: Well, everybody hates everybody else.
So... that stinks.
It would be great if this nation could get more than half its registered voters out to the polls this midterm season, if only because I believe the only way we get the nation we want is by picking the people we want to represent us. And that means all of us.
But it would also be pretty great if we could do it without ripping each other to pieces in the process.