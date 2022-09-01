There are somewhere in the neighborhood of 77 million Americans attending schools this year, according to the most-recent Census numbers and estimations from the kind of smart people who keep track of things like this.
I, however, am not one of those smart people. So I rely on the Internet to tell me what these smart people say.
Regardless, that’s a significant number. That’s more than the entire population of Thailand, the United Kingdom, France and Italy, per Worldometers.info. It’s how many bacteria are transferred from one person to another during a kiss, according to a study shared on Science.org. It’s roughly the amount of people on Route 54 at any given time during the summer, per an intensive charting exercise I completely made up in my head.
It’s a lot.
And for a large percentage of our local kids, at least the ones in the Indian River School District, their 2022-2023 school year story begins next week. For some, it will be that first daunting walk into the school for kindergarten, and for others, it might be that final “first day,” as they take to the high school to start a senior year full of memories. For all, it’s a big deal.
And as I’ve learned over the past several years, it’s an equally big day for parents or guardians.
As someone who never experienced the joys of being a parent until I was fairly deep into my 40s, I kind of cringed when I would hear parents rejoice in the thrill of their children leaving the home and going back to school. Isn’t the joy of being a parent, you know, being a parent? Celebrating every possible moment you have with the child you are blessed to rear, and taking advantage of each opportunity to impart wisdom, make funny faces and basically soak in the making of memories?
I will always remember that night before my daughter’s first day of kindergarten, as I struggled to find sleep in bed, stressing over every bad possibility that could happen. That next morning, I tried to fight back showing any of my own concerns as I tried to placate her obvious nervousness, offering my typical array of trite quotations I’ve pocketed over the years, such as FDR’s “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” and Jack Canfield’s, “Everything you want is on the other side of fear.”
They didn’t really work any better than they normally do, and both of us were pretty obviously out of sorts as we got things ready for the day. She worried about how she’d find her classroom. Or what the other kids would think about her. Or if she’d like her teacher. All I could do was smile and tell her that they know what they’re doing over at the school, and everything was going to be alright.
Which is basically just something we say when we don’t know if everything is going to be alright, right?
I felt like I was abandoning her and generally letting her down as a father as we dropped her off for that first day, and I remember so vividly checking my phone every 10 minutes just in case the school called or she somehow managed to ninja her way out of the classroom and find a phone to give me a call. I paced. I fretted. I checked in with my wife every hour or so to see if she had heard anything, and was basically answered with laughs at my uneasiness.
In a world that can offer such uncertainty and dread as ours, there aren’t a lot of days in my history that could rival that one in terms of uncertainty and dread. And I’ve been to war.
But it all worked out. Despite dealing with masks and a pandemic and all of the craziness that surrounded that situation, she had a great kindergarten year. That first day of First Grade was a little easier than the year before for both of us. Yes, she was still a little uneasy about being able to find her way to her new classroom on that first day, and, also yes, I was still a bit nervous about watching her go, but we both did a little better with it.
This year? See ya’!
That might be overstating it a bit. Obviously, we’re both a little concerned about what a new year brings, and I’ll always feel a little more comfortable when she’s where I can see her, but, well, time to get out there.
She asked the other day how she will find her new classroom, and, again, I answered with a quote.
“As C. JoyBell C. said, ‘You may not know where you’re going, but you know that so long as you spread your wings, the winds will carry you.’
Same dead-eye look as before. She’ll be just fine.