Well, here we are, bidding a collective adieu to 2022 and casting a wary glance at 2023.
For many, 2022 was a terrific year — a return to some levels of “normalcy” following pandemic-inspired changes to the way we live our lives, or maybe there was just some great stuff that happened on a personal or professional level. For others, 2022 will be remembered with all the warmth of a Dumpster fire, and they will stand on the proverbial table, shouting that there is simply no way 2023 could possibly be any worse.
As Dickens wrote, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”
To be fair, that kind of captures every single year since we first started finding shelter in caves, right? For some, great heights. For others, soul-stealing lows.
And we’ll see a little bit of everything in this column as we take a little stroll through the year that was in our community. Because of space and the limits of my own personal sanity, we won’t touch on absolutely everything that took place over the last 12 months, but we’re going to take a jaunt down Memory Lane and look back at some of the people and moments who made an impact in 2022. Let’s get going:
January starts off our calendar, and 2022’s calendar began with a 21-day oyster harvest moratorium in Rehoboth Bay after a contractor hit a sewage line near Millsboro. Foreshadowing of what is to come? Faye Lingo, a former town manager for decades in Millsboro, took a seat on that town council after former mayor Michelle Truitt abruptly resigned her position. A fire on Omar Road claimed a life, and two Georgetown brothers were arrested and charged with the killing of two men in a restaurant. The debate over masks and all of that come with that raged on, and not one person changed their mind because of a Facebook meme. On a personal note, I lost my mother, and decided that February had to be a better month by default.
February is obviously the shortest month of the year, and the community got a dose of beauty and general awesomeness with the Night to Shine gala at Ocean View Church of Christ — a prom-like event that casts a spotlight on some of the developmentally-challenged superstars in our area, and the volunteers who make it happen. The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce’s Fire & Ice showcase was again a hit, drawing people out of the cocoon of their homes and out and about town. Smitty McGee’s, a longtime staple of Route 54, sadly shut its doors, but the Selbyville Public Library decided to go ahead and build new doors, courtesy of federal ARPA monies and fundraising efforts to construct a new library. I watched the Super Bowl, ate too much while doing so and giggled myself to sleep over the Bengals losing at the end. Folks, at no point have I ever claimed that I’m not petty.
March began with masks no longer being mandatory in schools, and Frankford officials started talks over what to do with their own ARPA funds. The Fenwick Island Town Council adopted a ban on Low-Speed Vehicles (LSV), and the Ocean View Police Department earned accreditation from the Delaware Police Accreditation Commission. St. Martha’s Episcopal Church wanted to jump in and help an overseas cause, and they made a donation of $27,000 to the Ukraine Crisis Response Fund. In my advanced age, I decided to play it safe on St. Patrick’s Day and limited myself to one drink to celebrate. That drink might have been a bottle of Tullamadore Dew. Don’t judge me.
April might start out by playing jokes on people, but this past one featured some well-known faces deciding to leave their posts and tackle new challenges. Selbyville Police Chief Scott Collins announced that he would be retiring from his position, as did Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) Director Chris Bason. Not to be outdone, South Bethany Mayor Pro Tem Sue Callaway retired from her seat on council after 12 years. A brazen thief robbed the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Millsboro at dinner time, reportedy alluding to onlookers that he had a gun. There was some great news, as the fine people at Operation SEAs the Day announced that it would be holding Warrior Beach Week again after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. On a personal note, April brought a little warmth back to the climate, and I shaved my beard. Then it got cold again and I grew it back. It’s hard to believe you get this content for free, isn’t it?
Remember that old saying about April showers bringing May flowers? Well, a nor’easter rolled through at the start of May and brought flooding — not flowers. I considered suing for false advertising. Jennah Truitt, a kindergarten teacher at Lord Baltimore Elementary School, was named top teacher in the Indian River School District, and some other local heroes were recognized for their own efforts at the annual Joshua M. Freeman Valor Awards, hosted by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. During that event, some of our best and brightest police officers, fire fighters, EMTs and paramedics were honored and thanked for their selfless efforts — including the winner of the top award, Sussex County EMS paramedic Maria Berdan. Google her story. You’ll thank me later. Selbyville voters passed a referendum to upgrade the Town’s tower and water-treatment facility, and Ocean View finished its Streetscape project. The Indian River High School boys volleyball team won the state championship for the second time in its short five-year history, cementing its place as a powerhouse. Personally, I made it through our Memorial Day paper, which is kind of a medical miracle, if you ask me.
June is the start of summer and end of school, and Lawrence Corrigan told Frankford officials he would be leaving his position, two-and-a-half years after he was hired to resurrect the once-shuttered department. In other chief news, Brian Wilson was named the new boss at the Selbyville Police Department, while longtime Ocean View solicitor Dennis Schrader announced he would be retiring as that town’s attorney. Fenwick Island officials extended the hotel moratorium in that town, and a resident sued the town over the aforementioned ban on LSVs. I noticed some life in my normally-lifeless Baltimore Orioles and promised myself not to get overly excited. I’ve been hurt before.
July is the month of hot dogs, apple pie, fireworks and all kinds of other good stuff. We also saw the local Lower Sussex Little League team qualify for the Senior League Softball World Series held in its back yard in Roxana. More on that spectacular group next month, I promise. Veronica Faust was named new solicitor in Ocean View, and Faye Lingo was picked to be the mayor of Millsboro, a town she served as town manager for 24 years. Cool stuff, right? A judge put a hold on Fenwick’s LSV ban as the lawsuit would be considered, and then-Mayor Vicki Carmean was honored by the Town for her 20 years of service after she announced she would not be running for re-election. Ocean View voted to annex the Villas at Ocean View, a 105-home development on Woodland Avenue, and local Ernest Marvel was honored at the French Embassy for his heroics during World War II. The Orioles went 16-7 in the month and my promise to not get overly-excited went straight out the window. I’m... I’m weak.
August brings my birthday, and that just doesn’t bring the same excitement that it used to, if I’m being honest. It usually brings more knee pain and an earlier bed time any more. Remember when I promised to talk about that local softball team that qualified for the World Series? Well, those young ladies finished second — IN THE ENTIRE WORLD. Being the second-best team in Sussex County would be quite the accomplishment. Being second in the world is a whole different animal. They did us proud. Richard Evans had himself a nice month, too, settling into his new job as principal of Southern Delaware School of the Arts, and Vicki Carmean handed off that mayor’s gavel to a familiar face — her daughter, Natalie Magdeburger. Local lifeguards were celebrated for their efforts by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, and the community mourned the loss of former State Sen. Richard Cordrey, a Millsboro icon. South Bethany officials earmarked $9,000 to speed bumps to try to improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians, and the battle over a proposed parking ordinance in Fenwick was stirring up some anger between officials and commercial property owners. Economically, things seemed to be picking up throughout the community after a couple tough summers in a row, but the lack of employees was giving many a difficult time in operating at full speed. Personally, I cooked a lot of meat over a lot of fires and had a weird thing happen where all my pants shrunk at the same time. Those two things couldn’t be connected, could they?
Still reading? You’re awesome.
September means the kids go back to school, but it also meant the return of a spectacular local event, as veterans and their families came to the beach to be honored by this community for their sacrifices during Warrior Beach Week. After going back and forth over compensation and what to do with the Town’s ARPA funds, the Frankford Town Council accepted Corrigan’s resignation, ending a drawn-out saga. South Bethany received commendations on the Town’s audit, people in Bethany Beach celebrated the end of summer with their traditional Jazz Funeral event on the boardwalk and we chased our tails when a rumor came out that a plane carrying migrants was going to land in Georgetown as part of a political and culture war going on at high levels of government. Indian River School District Board of Education President Rodney Layfield found himself in some hot water after a heated exchange at a football game was caught on video. The Orioles had a slow fall from the playoff race during this unlikely, extremely exciting season, but there wasn’t the usual sense of dread following their regression. It’s actually a little bit promising over there (file this under “Things I’ve Said Before”).
October just “feels” like fall, right? Well, Ocean View certainly brought the autumnal feels with the popular Cops & Goblins event, orchestrated by the Ocean View Police Department, and the Town of Millville jumped in with their own event at Evans Park — a success by any measure in its first year. Frankford picked Kevin Smith to be the new chief of its police department, and ground was officially broken for the new Selbyville Public Library. The iconic Cottage Café was sold to SoDel Concepts, and Millsboro celebrated a ground-breaking of its own, for its new police department. Some confusion broke out over security at Lord Baltimore Elementary School, after officials in Ocean View thought they had a deal in place with the Indian River School District regarding a resource officer (SRO) that the Town and District would split costs over, in addition to the constable that the District would provide. The new SRO position got canceled in the process, but we will re-visit that again. I promise. I officially entered hoodie and sweater season, the most fabulous season of all.
November means a lot of food, so count me in. We also saw midterm elections, which went pretty “chalk” here, with incumbents carrying the day. Property owners and DelDOT officials had a meeting regarding pedestrian and bicyclist safety on Route 1, and DNREC announced changes in the surf-fishing permits and uses — which went over like a lead balloon for surf-fishermen. Or, lead sinker? Yeah, sinker would be a better line. Let’s go with that. Some downtown Bethany Beach owners were fretting that the damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ian were still impacting beach access (which appears to be looking better this week), and Frankford was looking into some potential annexations that could truly impact that town’s population numbers. The moratorium on female horseshoe crab harvesting was kept in place, for now, as different groups battled over what to do next, and remember that confusion over the SRO position at Lord Baltimore Elementary School? Well, it got resolved, thanks to an anonymous local generous donor who kicked in a significant chunk of money to get that resource into the school. Future funding will have to be figured out down the road, but it got solved for this year. My daughter got sick the day before we were to leave town for Thanksgiving, scuttling our plans, but she thankfully got better in a few days and I ate enough food to feed a small nation. So, yay.
December is the last month in the calendar, but it’s always at the forefront of young people’s minds, as the holidays often bring presents. Many of our local towns celebrated a holiday season without pandemic restrictions, and parades, contests and basically fun activities dotted the community. The Fenwick suit over the LSVs was dropped by the resident who initially filed it, and Donald Clark of Millsboro was named Employee of the Year by Sussex County. Christophe Tulou was named the new executive director of the Center for the Inland Bays, and South Bethany budgeted $50,000 for the canals, to battle algal bloom and spoils. The Fenwick parking saga continued as officials moved the new ordinance forward, and business owners fumed. As for the rest of the month? You’re reading the last paper of December right now. Why should I spoil it? Besides, we’re already hard at work prepping for what 2023 might bring us.
Happy New Year!