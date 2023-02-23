Hey, what do you call stolen candy?
Hot chocolate.
<Waiting like the seasoned professional that I am until the laughter dies down. OK, now, three... two... one...>
A British man admitted to stealing nearly 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs recently, according to an article by Daniel Victor with the New York Times, in what police referred to as an “eggstravagent” theft. As in, dude allegedly stole nearly 200,000 of the Easter icons — worth approximately $37,000.
“West Mercia Police has helped save Easter for Creme Egg fans,” per a dad-joke-laced statement from that department.
Joby Pool allegedly broke into an industrial complex outside of Birmingham on Saturday, Feb. 11. He used a stolen lorry cab (which the Googleverse tells me is a funny British word for truck, basically) to take off with the chocolate, according to another piece in The Guardian, after breaking into the unit with a metal grinder.
“This is clearly an organized crime matter,” said prosecutor Owen Beale in the Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court. “You don’t just happen to learn about a trailer with that kind of value being available.”
Now, I don’t like to toot my own horn, but I have watched “The Sopranos,” like, a lot of times. That basically makes me an expert in organized crime. You know, like that time I watched an infomercial on exercise equipment and I instantly transformed into this muscle-bound specimen you see here today.
But somehow I missed the candy rackets. Oh, I saw Tony Soprano and his murderous band of merry men kill, commit arson, extort, perform mortgage fraud, bribe police officers, destroy evidence and even use their aging parents’ assisted-living facilities to hide things they did not want the authorities to find in their own possession.
But I never saw them steal Cadbury Creme Eggs. Or, even something good, like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, for that matter. I mean, they all ate a lot — especially Tony — so I could see a situation where somebody who worked at a candy plant owed them money for gambling debts and fed them a juicy lead on an awful candy that may or may not be ripe for the taking, and maybe Tony was a little hungry, so...
But I digress.
Pool’s defense attorney, John McMillan, argued that there should be some leniency in sentencing for Pool because... well, I guess because he decided against shooting it out with police over a load of awful candy?
“He stopped the vehicle when he realized he was being followed,” said McMillan, per The Guardian. “Everything stolen had been recovered and that will no doubt assist the owners of various items that have been taken. There has been no interference with the food products that were taken — they will be in a condition that they can go back on the shelves.”
Is it safe to eat chocolate products that have been involved in a felony? What if he had stolen a 100 Grand bar? Or, should we be asking if this is not his first attempt at this — like, does he just have sticky fingers? Does he have Mounds of candy just lying around the house? Sweet jokes, huh?
Closer to home — Virginia, to be precise — police arrested Dawn Lewis after employees at a Wal-Mart called authorities to report a woman who was stealing more than $600 worth of candy on Valentine’s Day. Per an article on WRIC.com, the woman dumped the majority of the candy when she knew she was caught, held on to three heart-shaped boxes of chocolate, hopped into a Mercedes sedan and led police on a chase onto I-95 at speeds up to 86 miles per hour before she was eventually stopped thanks to a rolling roadblock procedure near a rest stop.
For candy?
Well, as it turns out, Ms. Lewis was a wanted woman, and not just in terms of getting heart-shaped boxes of candy for Valentine’s Day. No, she had warrants on her for grand larceny and shoplifting, according to police. They then added new charges in the form of eluding police, driving with a suspended license and petit larceny.
I’d almost understand people taking eggs with prices being what they are. But candy? Would you have to be an Airhead to get into the stolen candy game, or some kind of diabolical Smartie to see a future in sweets that not every Jolly Rancher could see coming?
I mean, if you need a Payday, lots of folks are hiring these days. No need to go on a crime Spree.