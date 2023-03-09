There are evil forces among us, and they’re attacking from several fronts.
And, to make it worse, their weapons are rife with addictive yumminess and presented to the public through adorable spokespersons and mascots. Remember when everyone woke up one morning and was suddenly very offended that Joe Camel was targeting children to smoke cigarettes and Spuds Mackenzie was appealing to a teenage demographic for a beer company?
It’s like that, but instead of cigarettes and suds, we’re being bombed with chocolate and peanut butter and egg-hiding bunnies. And instead of our youth, these ne’er do wells are targeting, well... me. You know, handsome cherubic guys with high blood sugar and low self-control.
Put yourself in my shoes for a minute. You’re minding your own business and heading into the grocery store to buy fruits and vegetables and whatever other horrific things we’re supposed to tell people that we’re buying at the store, and you are greeted by a team of young entrepreneurs who don’t only have impressive salesmanship skills but are also armed with Tagalongs. And Do-si-dos. And Samoas. And Thin Mints.
Look, it’s hard enough for me to say no to a young person who is showing some hustle — I’m a sucker when it comes to rooting for young people who “put in the work.” So, it’s absolutely ludicrous to expect me to just walk by these hard-chargers and the bounty of cookies behind them without putting a few boxes in my cart.
That’s just silly.
So, into the cart my newly-purchased boxes of cookies go. There is a mixture of shame over yet another poor dietary decision on my part, and elation over that hint of peanut butter and chocolate that will waft over my senses as soon as I tear open the packaging to my Tagalongs when I finish my chore and get home.
And that anticipation captures every part of my senses as I (quickly) make my way through the produce section and to the meats. You know that saying, “Like a kid in a candy store?” That’s me in the meat department. I subconsciously wipe away a growing puddle of saliva from my chin as I scope out the beef, chicken and pork products laid out before me — chilly temptresses that are beckoning for me to bring them home.
For a moment, I don’t even think about my delicious stack of Girl Scout cookies that are sitting in the cart. No, this is “my zone,” and the only thing occupying my normally-muddled mind is the scrumdiddlyumptious array of flavors that await a spot in my fridge at home. As I said, this is my personal candy store.
Only... sometimes it isn’t.
Navigating my now-heavier cart away from the meat section, sparks flying from the cart’s metal that is being dragged along the floor under the tonnage of meat and cookies, I notice a display at the end of one of the aisles. It’s a candy store.
Well, it’s at the least a gigantic display of candy. Easter candy, to be precise.
On a side note, have you noticed how much better Easter candy is now than it used to be? I remember untangling Peeps from plastic grass, and then sitting down to “enjoy” a mound of hard-boiled eggs, Jordan Almonds, jellybeans and a hollowed-out chocolate Easter Bunny that crumbled faster than my willpower at Girl Scout cookie table.
Easter candy now is amazing. The fine people at Reese’s have managed to marry peanut butter and chocolate in nearly any product they wish to push, and even jellybeans are being offered in a plethora of flavors and themes. There are now Tootsie Roll Eggs for sale, people. Tootsie Roll Eggs, for the love of God.
We live in exciting times. And we’re going to need larger shopping carts if they keep making better candy.
Yeah, yeah. I hear you. A little self-control on my part would probably go a long way, and that’s fair. But you can’t tell a bird not to fly, or a singer not to sing or a fat guy not to attempt to shove 394 pounds of processed sugar into...
But I digress.
Yes, I knew that loading up the cart with all that not-so-good-for-you stuff was not the most responsible of decisions I’ve ever made. I get it. I had adequate levels of uneasiness when I checked out and started my way back out to my vehicle, only to see those Girl Scouts were still out front.
One more box of Tagalongs never hurt anybody...