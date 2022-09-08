The first full Sunday of games for the 2022 NFL season kicks off this weekend, and there will be celebrations, performances, and a plethora of bells and whistles welcoming the ridiculously popular sport back into America’s everyday consciousness. It matters not if you are a fan of the game — it is basically impossible to escape its ever-growing reach throughout our culture.
The football players of today are basically the gladiators of 2,000 years ago, serving as combatants put on display for the masses. Fans identify as members of this clan or that, sporting jerseys of their favorite teams and players, while pouring far too much of their energy into the outcomes of these physical, violent contests between people they’ve never met.
I know. I’m one of those feverish lunatics who can’t look away.
But the day will not stand alone as one for celebration, embracing our fascination with adult beverages or cable-provider executives slapping each other on the back for the NFL Redzone revenues fattening their wallets. No, Sunday will also serve as a day of solemn remembrance and a collective innocence lost.
We will also be remembering the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
It’s almost unfathomable to imagine that this dark day took place 21 years ago already. For every one of a certain age, it is indeed a date which will live in infamy, to borrow a phrase from President Franklin D. Roosevelt in response to the attack on Pearl Harbor.
There were 2,977 people senselessly killed that fateful day, and 19 cowardly terrorists ended their own worthless lives so that they could destroy others. Innocent families were torn apart forever. Spouses lost. Fathers and mothers never to come home again. Children and grandchildren were left without those figures in their lives who make an every-day-kind-of impact.
We all have our stories regarding that day. People we knew who were among the lost, or others who might have had a close call. We remember exactly where we were when we first heard that a plane flew into a tower in New York City. Then another. That’s when a chill went down our collective spine.
I was sitting on deadline at a different local paper when the word first started filtering through our office that a plane had hit the World Trade Center.
“Crazy,” I thought, as I read through a story about a P&Z meeting or local bake sale.
And then things just kept happening. Another plane. Then the Pentagon was struck. Our reporters and ad reps were scrambling, trying to accomplish what we had to do in terms of putting together the paper, while fighting through tears and fears over what horrible news was going to come next.
A plane went down in Pennsylvania, and it felt like it would never end — only later did we discover the heroism and selflessness of those aboard United Airlines Flight 93, and how they foiled more innocent bloodshed by sacrificing themselves.
The day turned into a fog. A painful, terrifying, confusing fog that temporarily changed the way we thought of time, safety and humanity, and just about everything else we ever considered to be things of little concern. We all went our separate ways after work that day, returning home to hold our loved ones before settling in to watch the horrors unfold on our television screens.
And then, as it often tends to do, the sun rose the next morning.
The pain was still all-too real, and the sadness was not yet ready to leave our bodies. But it was a new day, and one we had to face, if we were ready for it or not.
I’ll never forget that drive in to work, and the number of American flags I saw waving outside homes and businesses. Marquees celebrated a united America, and our national leaders in Washington joined in solidarity to show the world that we are one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
For as horrible as Sept. 11 was — and make no mistake, it was horrific — Sept. 12 was something different. We were still in pain, and still frightened about what came next, but we were together, joined as a society and culture that could not be destroyed by any outside source.
Let’s all take a moment on Sunday to remember the lives lost, and the terror that came home to us on Sept. 11, 2001. But let’s also take some time to remember Sept. 12, and hope we find our way back there some time without a violent prodding from our enemies.