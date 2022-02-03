Let’s harken back to a simpler time to start this week’s tale.
A time when we didn’t pull a Google machine out of our back pockets to settle disputes over who the starting shortstop was for the 1973 Minnesota Twins (Danny Thompson), or granting us the mystical ability to order chicken wings from our couch. A time when young boys took rejections from pretty girls right to our faces, as opposed to not being “swiped” one way or another on a dating app.
Well, some guys. Obviously, with a mug like this and a personality like the one I was gifted from birth...
But I digress. Also, I struck out far more than Danny Thompson ever did.
Going back to my original premise, I was reminded this week of a time back in a year that started with “198,” when I was backside-to-bellybutton with hundreds of other people standing in line at Hecht’s in Silver Spring, Md., with the goal of getting tickets to an upcoming U2 concert. There was a hint of excitement in the air as we all were united in a common goal, while hoping that someone with a weak bladder in front of us would be forced to give up prime position — thus increasing our odds of locking down the prized admissions into the show.
Though mostly cordial with one another, there was certainly an end-of-days approach to the endeavor. It was every individual for themselves.
So, what brought me to this stroll down memory lane? Well, I was one of those people trying to procure a surf-fishing permit the other day.
If you weren’t also engaged in this exercise, chances are pretty good you still heard or read about it. On Tuesday, Feb. 1, DNREC finally opened up sales for their cap of 17,000 standard surf-fishing permits for the season.
After seeing all the permits sell out ridiculously fast last season, a great number of people were determined to get in on the action quickly. Some went to state park offices early to get in line like they were waiting for concert tickets. Others set up their web browsers to jump on the action quickly for online ordering. All understood that these were hot commodities and would be gone quickly.
How big was the demand, you might ask?
Well, the demand was so big that all 17,000 standard permits were sold out in less than four hours, according to officials. Also, in case you’re keeping score at home, the website continued to crash due to the sheer numbers of people trying to secure their passes.
So, it wasn’t a smooth day for the folks at DNREC, or the people trying to lock down their passes. But they did sell 17,000 passes, so they generated a sizable amount of revenue in a short period of time, and they are still left with an unlimited amount of off-peak surf-fishing permits, which allow access seven days a week during the off-season, and Mondays through Fridays during “the season,” excluding holidays. According to DNREC, the fees generated by all of these passes provide 65 percent of the Division’s funding.
That’s a good thing.
But this process needs a fix. I get the need to cap the permits. This came about in 2019, as DNREC officials explained that it was a way to protect against overcrowding at the beaches, and that a first-come, first-served method of selling those permits was the most equitable solution.
But people have complained, particularly over the past couple of days, that Delaware residents should have first crack at these permits, as they are for Delaware state parks. The retort to this as I’ve heard is that federal funding is received for the maintenance of the beaches, so it is impossible to shield out-of-staters from having a crack at the passes. There’s also the little reality that out-of-state folks pay quite a bit more for passes, so that generates more money in a money-wins-the-day world.
Bit of a quagmire, wouldn’t you say?
What’s the solution? Is there a solution? I know that you can purchase a 10-day pass in Cape Hatteras, which I’d assume most vacationers choose, as opposed to an annual pass. Would that suffice for many people out of state, or are these largely people with second homes here who are here much more often than that, negating the advantage of buying a shorter, less-expensive permit?
Could there be a four-hour window for residents, with a cap of, say, 10,000 permits that would be available before opening for the general public? Or, do we just let it ride and play this out year after year?
It’s time for conversations. This process is not working.