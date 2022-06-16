Every now and then — usually because I started out doing something else and, predictably, got distracted — I pull out my high school yearbook and flip through the pages.
I see the faces of teachers and kids who profoundly impacted my life. I get reminders of both great adventures and poor decisions. I see images of young people with hair “Aqua-Netted” to the heavens sporting shirts with the Thompson Twins on them, living life for the moment, while working hard behind the scenes for their futures.
Every time I open those pages — and, no, they weren’t pressed onto stone tablets — I find myself smiling at memories. The photos are terrific. The signatures and messages scribbled in the back pages were often quite epic.
<Mental note: Do not let my daughter access those messages scribbled in the back of the yearbook until she’s at least 45 years old>
You know what I don’t go back and reminisce over, however? My middle-school yearbooks. It’s not that I had any traumatic experiences or anything that would cause me to black out that period of my life. It just wasn’t as... real. The scribblings weren’t as sincere or genuine.
Plus, I had big metal braces on my teeth, a cowlick that made the front of my hair look like the McDonald’s logo and a perpetual pimple that lived on the tip of my nose to either remind the young ladies that I was perhaps not the most attractive boy in school, or to signal a safe path for incoming boats to come to shore. I mean, if there was ever one day that I didn’t have a bulbous, pulsating zit that...
But I digress.
And I use a little revisionist history here by claiming that time period didn’t matter all that much. Of course it did. At that point, it was the only thing in the entire world that mattered, and even the most benign negative event made me feel like the universe was crumbling around me — even though I didn’t have all that bad of an experience compared to some others.
Brody Ridder had a pretty tough time in school this year. Having transferred to a new school in fifth grade, the rising seventh-grader has had a tough two years getting acclimated, and he’s faced some bullying from classmates, according to an article in the Washington Post earlier this month.
When Brody came home with his yearbook a few weeks ago, saying that students refused to sign his book, his mother was crushed when she flipped through the pages. Only two students signed it for the saddened boy, along with two teachers and himself: “Hope you made some more friends — Brody Ridder.”
“It broke my heart,” said Cassandra Ridder.
Cassandra shared a photo of Brody’s note in a private Facebook group for parents at the school, hoping to show others how kids can be affected by things like this. Joanna Cooper, a high-school student at the K-12 school, received a text message from her mother with a screenshot of the post. Cooper knew exactly what she wanted to do.
“I’m going to get people and we’re going to sign his yearbook,” she explained. “No kid deserves to feel like that.
She sprung into action and contacted her friends. They put together a plan to show up to Brody’s homeroom the next day to sign his yearbook. Little did she know, another 11th-grader in the school, Simone Lightfoot, also saw Brody’s note and had a similar plan.
“When I was younger, I was bullied a lot like him,” she explained. “If I could do one little thing to help this kid feel a little better, I’d be more than willing to.”
Maya Gregory, an eighth-grader at the school, also jumped into action when she saw the note.
“No one helped me when I was in that situation,” she explained. “So I wanted to be there for him.”
The day after yearbooks were distributed and other students refused to sign Brody’s book, he was shocked as swarms of students came into his classroom to sign his book. More than 100 kids signed young Brody’s yearbook, many including their phone numbers so he could reach out. Maya took Brody out for ice cream with some of her friends.
“It made me feel like I was not alone,” said Brody.
That’s such a simple thing, isn’t it? Just treating a human being like a human being is enough alone to elevate them. Kindness almost always works. And Brody can now focus on that.
As Maya told him, “Whoever is trying to bring you down is already below you.”