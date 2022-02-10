My bias is probably showing a little bit here, but I’m a fan of the written word. In the interests of full disclosure, I’m also pretty fond of a happy story.
With those declarations now made public, let me introduce you to my new best friend in the whole wide world: Dillon Helbig.
Dillon is an 8-year-old boy from Idaho who decided to pen his own Christmas adventure story in a red-covered notebook, and added to his project with colored-pencil illustrations, according to a recent Washington Post story. This was not a random four- or five-page tale woven from the mind of a child. No, Dillon crafted an 81-page book. And he wanted to share it.
On a visit to the Ada Community Library’s Lake Hazel Branch in Boise with his grandmother, Dillon squeezed the book tightly to his chest, slipping past the librarians without them noticing the masterpiece that was in their midst. And when his grandmother looked away, Dillon put his plan into action, slipping the book onto a children’s book shelf.
“It was naughty-ish,” confessed Dillon, regarding his dastardly plan to circulate his book into the world with none the wiser. The result, however, was “pretty cool,” he added.
Before we go on, take a second and dig this title: “The Adventures of Dillon Helbig’s Crismis.” And it is signed by “Dillon His Self.”
When he got home, Dillon eventually told his mother, Susan, what he had done. She brought him back to the library a few days later, but discovered that his book was no longer where he had left it. When Susan got home, she called the library and asked them to not throw the book away if it turned up, because, well, Dillon wrote it. They didn’t want to lose it, right?
When branch manager Alex Hartman heard about Dillon’s move to get his words to the masses, he had to laugh.
“It was a sneaky act,” said the bemused Hartman. But the book “was far too obviously special an item for us to consider getting rid of it.”
You see, Hartman and a few of his co-workers had already discovered the book, and had taken turns reading the story about Dillon’s adventures putting an exploding star on his Christmas tree and being launched back to the first Thanksgiving and the North Pole, according to the Post story.
They liked it.
In fact, Hartman said he read the book to his 6-year-old son, who giggled and told him it was one of the funniest books he’d ever known. If you’re targeting an audience, and hoping your message to land... well, this seems like a total success for my buddy Dillon.
You know how posts can go “viral” on social media? Somebody sees something cool, that person “shares” it, and so on and so on and so on, until it becomes a certified trend? Yeah, that can happen at libraries, too.
“Dillon is a confident guy and a generous guy,” said Hartman. “He wanted to share the story. I don’t think it’s a self-promotion thing. He just genuinely wanted other people to be able to enjoy his story. ... He’s been a lifelong library user, so he knows how books are shared.”
And, oh, Dillon’s book was shared.
The library’s staff met and agreed that the book was a “high-quality story that was fun to read,” and thus met the selection criteria they had for the library’s inventory. Hartman asked the Helbig family for permission to tack a bar code on the book and formally add it to the library’s collection.
The book became a bit of an in-demand sensation after the story made it to a local television station, KTVB. Area residents have asked to have their names put on the waiting list. As of the end of January, there were 55 people on that list.
The only time I’ve ever had 55 people line up to read something I wrote is, well, I’ll tell you when that happens. I guess “if that happens” is probably a better way to word that, as I’ve been writing for more than a quarter-century now and...
But I digress.
This is Dillon’s time to shine, and shine he has. With the book so in-demand, Hartman is talking with Dillon’s mom about making an e-book version of the story. A local children’s writer, Cristianne Lane, has offered to lead a writing workshop at the library in tandem with Dillon. Hartman believes Dillon could impact many bright young minds.
“We’re just hoping that ... children find inspiration to write their own stories and share those with other people,” he said. “I just think it’s a good demonstration to share with other kids.”
And there you have the very early chapter of the story of my friend Dillon Helbig — who doesn’t really know I exist, but that’s OK, too. He gave me joy from afar, and that’s a special gift.