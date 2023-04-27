For the record, though I’ve admittedly slid into the category of “old guy,” dress poorly and am largely out of my element when it comes to anything that has come out since, oh, 1996, I’m not entirely anti-social media.
Actually, there’s a lot I like about it, if we’re being honest.
Twitter is by far my favorite medium, as I follow some of my favorite writers and reporters to stay on top of their content and better understand how they work — and it’s also solid entertainment watching two strangers on the Internet threaten to punch each other out from the safety of their keyboards.
Facebook has re-connected me with friends from my childhood, guys I served with in the Marine Corps and, well, I get to see people who have known each other for decades threaten to punch each other out over their keyboards.
Instagram is, well, I’m not entirely sure what I’m looking at there. I joined that because I wanted to be cool. But I’m sure someone has said really mean things to someone else on Instagram — over a keyboard. Regardless, they all have an intended purpose, and as long as I just do my thing, avoid the drama and move on with my life, well, hey, I can find some joy everywhere.
Except Nextdoor. I find little joy on Nextdoor.
And it’s not really the platform that pains me. It seems stable, it’s easy to navigate and they’ve attracted tens of millions of users. So, random guy who works at NextDoor and came across this column, it’s not you guys I have the issue with here.
It is the smoking cauldron of paranoia, whining, complaining and general listen-to-me-because-I-want-to-say-something-nasty-about-a-local-business-or-person-or-color-of-the-clouds-that-day that makes me want to pull out my...
But I digress. No hair to pull.
I just don’t get it. What compels someone to turn to social media and proclaim their general grievances to the world? Had a bad experience at a restaurant or shop? How about going to the manager or owner, or emailing the business, and voicing your concerns? I’m a manager. I’d like to know if there’s something I can correct without you trying to sabotage me and my livelihood to a bunch of strangers who — wait for it — pretty much don’t care what you have to say anyway.
“Oh, I’m trying to be a good neighbor and share my experiences.”
No, you’re trying to be mean and petty. If you want to be a good neighbor, share about the strange car that comes and goes in your neighborhood at night. Talk about a sale you found that others might also be interested in, or a road you came across that was closed because of construction or an accident.
Your soup was cold? Tell the manager. If you come back again and the problem wasn’t addressed... maybe find another place to eat that better suits you.
“But I can save people from the aggravation!”
No. You can tell people what you want to tell them. Do you know how many instances I’ve been aware of just around here where a former employee or ex-boyfriend or rude customer flooded Yelp or Facebook or whathaveyou with complaints about a business just to get revenge? Too many. And because of that, I don’t really put much stock in those reviews anymore.
And, by the way, going on Nextdoor to talk about national politics or culture wars or whatever other goofy non-Nextdoor stuff you want to rage about today? Keep it in your pocket. Go on Facebook with it and start a fight with a kid you were on a swim team with in 1976.
I got Nextdoor originally because I thought it was another good tool in knowing what is going on in our community. I then kept Nextdoor because I kind of had an obligation to monitor it because of my role with the paper. I’m now at the point where I get a nervous tic whenever I get a notification that something has been posted on my “community” app, because I don’t know if it’s going to be about someone’s server that night having a haircut he or she didn’t like, or the ducks are just too loud when someone is trying to read outside or the cable provider stinks or air is just too darn full of oxygen or blah blah blah blah blah.
Look, when you want to contribute to a community app that benefits the community, first think to yourself, “Will this be a help to the community?” If so, go ahead and fire away. If your answer is, “No, but I’m going to get my say,” well, put it in your pocket. And keep it there.